MDHHS announces 300K more COVID tests for vulnerable communities

By FOX 17
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is expanding access to COVID-19 tests for communities at greater risk for infection. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 300,000

CBS Detroit

