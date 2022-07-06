ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'He was just like aim practice': Sister of black man shot 60 times and killed by Ohio police tearfully says she can't watch clip of him being gunned down - as officers fire tear gas at protesters

By Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jayland Walker's older sister wants to know why eight Ohio cops treated him 'just like aim practice' when they fired more than 90 bullets at him following a traffic stop.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after being struck more than 60 times on June 27.

The preliminary autopsy report revealed he was handcuffed at the scene of the shooting, where he was also declared dead.

Police allege Walker fired at officers from his car before he started running.

However, his sister, Jada Walker, claims her brother was 'never known him to own a gun' and the picture police are painting of him does 'not match the person that I know.'

Walker's death has prompted nationwide protests, including in his hometown of Akron where demonstrators were tear-gassed Tuesday during a 'peaceful protest' outside the county jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnUJ3_0gWRqRHp00
Jayland Walker's sister, Jada Walker (left), wants to know why eight Ohio cops treated him 'just like aim practice' when they fired more than 90 bullets at him following a traffic stop. Jada is pictured with Jayland (center) and their mother, Pamela Walker (right), in an undated photo

Jada Walker was left heartbroken and seeking answers after her brother was shot by police last week.

'I just want to know, what was the reason?' Jada told GMA Wednesday. 'None of this is making sense to me. He's not into that and that's not him. That's not Jayland.'

The grieving sister says she has not yet watched the body camera footage of Walker's death that has caused outraged across the U.S.

'I just can't fathom to see any sort of video of him being gunned down that amount of times, you know, as if he was just, just like aim practice,' she tearfully said.

'I really haven’t been watching a lot of television or publications on things because I just - I don't want to see him in that light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HN5Yy_0gWRqRHp00
'I just can't fathom to see any sort of video of him being gunned down that amount of times, you know, as if he was just, just like aim practice,' Jada tearfully said

'I'm just really sad because, like I said out of many black men who have been killed and many families that experienced this , even as a sister, it's just - excuse me. It's just really hard.'

'I won't see him again. I won't be able to hug him again or just remind him that I love him or anything like that.'

She also expressed skepticism over the allegation that Walker fired shots at officers from his vehicle before he fled.

'I've never known him to own a gun of any sort at all. He never brought it to my attention,' Jada shared. 'The last thing I would have imagined him having with him is a gun.'

'I don't see clear evidence of a gun being fired,' echoed Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello. 'More importantly the gun was recovered in the backseat according to the preliminary autopsy report that my team reviewed.'

He added: 'So I need to know how the gun got in the front seat, all nice presented with the ring and the cartridge pulled out and the bullets there, this looked like a staged picture.'

Walker's grieving sister also shared how their family is anxiously awaiting the results of the investigation and hope it will provide some clarity.

'We still have yet to get a solid answer as to how a person who doesn't have any record, at the most would have a speeding ticket, you know...' Jada said, holding back tears. 'From using his car to get around for me to have to experience that and see my family, you know, mourn...even my mom, you know, it really hurts.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CxXG_0gWRqRHp00
Jada Walker (right) and family attorney Bobby DiCello (left) both expressed skepticism over the allegation that Walker fired shots at officers from his vehicle before he fled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b2IV_0gWRqRHp00
Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after being struck more than 60 times on June 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYbSe_0gWRqRHp00
The preliminary autopsy report revealed he was handcuffed at the scene of the shooting 

The Summit County Medical Examiner's preliminary autopsy report revealed Walker had suffered 60 gunshot wounds during the shooting.

The report, which was viewed by CNN, also indicates that he was handcuffed at the scene of the shooting.

Photos included in the report show officers attempted life saving efforts, including the use of bandages and tourniquets, however he still died at the scene.

Images captured at the coroner's office - hours after the shooting - show Walker both in a body bag and on the examining table.

His body was riddled with bullet wounds spanning from his ankle to his cheek and on both sides of his body.

The report also contained images of his driver's license and a bloodied set of handcuffs.

DailyMail.com has contacted Akron police requesting comment regarding their policy on handcuffing people who died in officer custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5lP8_0gWRqRHp00
Family attorney Bobby DiCello (pictured June 30 holding an image of Walker) disputes the allegations that Walker fired at police: 'I don't see clear evidence of a gun being fired. More importantly the gun was recovered in the backseat according to the preliminary autopsy report that my team reviewed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLka6_0gWRqRHp00
Police claim a handgun, a loaded magazine and an apparent wedding ring were found on the front seat of the car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0QxN_0gWRqRHp00
Akron police tear gassed demonstrators protesting outside the Summit County Jail on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DempH_0gWRqRHp00
'We were having a peaceful protest, the next thing I know, they throwing tear gas at us,' one protester claimed

Police released body camera video of the shooting on Sunday.

It's not yet clear exactly how many shots were fired by the eight officers involved, but DiCello told DailyMail.com Tuesday more than 90 bullets were fired when police 'shot him like a dog.'

Officers attempted to stop Walker's car around 12.30am on June 27 for unspecified traffic and equipment violations, but less than a minute into a pursuit, the sound of a shot was heard from the car.

A transportation department camera captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said when the video was released. He alleged the gun flash changed the nature of the case from 'a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue.'

The videos show what unfolded after the roughly six-minute pursuit. Several shouting officers with guns drawn approach the slowing car on foot, as it rolls up over a curb and onto a sidewalk.

Walker, wearing a ski mask, exits the passenger door and runs toward a parking lot. Police chase him for about 10 seconds before officers fire from multiple directions, in a burst of shots that lasts 6 or 7 seconds.

At least one officer had tried first to use a stun gun, but that was unsuccessful.

Two officers used a stun gun on Walker prior to the shooting, which DiCello said is 'extremely important for our case because it demonstrates that the officers did not perceive a lethal threat.'

The footage released by police ends with the officers' gunfire and doesn't show what happened next. Officers provided aid and one can be heard saying Walker still had a pulse, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police claim a handgun, a loaded magazine and an apparent wedding ring were found on the front seat of the car.

They also allege a casing consistent with the weapon was later found in the area where officers believed a shot had come from the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObjnR_0gWRqRHp00
Cops were pursuing Walker's silver Buick on Route 8 around 12:30 a.m. on June 27 in Akron's North Hill neighborhood 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZZjZ_0gWRqRHp00
The video showed Walker's car taking an onramp and a flash of light that Police Chief Stephen Mylett said appeared to be a flash of a gun coming from the driver's side of Walker's car 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tJvN_0gWRqRHp00
Officers were recorded saying they heard at least one shot being fired from Walker's vehicle. The cops follow Walker off Route 8 and continued their pursuit on the city streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2uNa_0gWRqRHp00
Officers are seen chasing Walker after he fled during a traffic stop on June 27

DiCello told DailyMail.com Tuesday he is 'very concerned' about the police accusation that Walker had fired at officers from his car and claimed the 25-year-old was only recently introduced to weapons.

'Officers say they see a door open and hear - what they believe to be - a shot fired. What's critical about this from my review of the video, and from our client's perspective is there's no weapon pointed at anybody,' DiCello explained.

'That's because my client, we believe, has no training with firearms of any kind. He has no real experience handling guns. He has no prior criminal background with guns. He has no prior criminal background at all in fact.'

He alleged that if there was a gunshot that we have 'no idea what that involved except the mishandling of the gun.'

'I know that Jayland had only recently been introduced to the use of firearms through his friend who happened to be a police officer of all things,' DiCello said, noting Walker's friend did not work for Akron police.

'He had taken him to the firing range to target practice. He had one trip to the firing range at the invitation of a friend and that was it.'

The attorney added: 'He is not someone is known to have ever had a gun, know how to treat a gun or even possess a gun. Frankly, we don't even know if the gun is his.'

DiCello also argued that there was a discrepancy about the location of the weapon during the traffic stop.

The lawyer claims a preliminary autopsy report revealed the gun was in the backseat of Walker's car, contradicting Police Chief Stephen Mylett's claims that it was found in the front seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuqZL_0gWRqRHp00
Proesters in Akron assembled Tuesday outside the Summit County Jail where several of the activists arrested over the weekend were being held
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIJPd_0gWRqRHp00
After nightfall, members of the Summit County SWAT team arrived outside the jail with about a dozen other police vehicles. It is unclear what prompted the tear gassing but one witness told the Journal: 'Everybody started taking off and running. They said it was a restricted area'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tj91M_0gWRqRHp00
Police arrived outside the Summit County Jail after nightfall (left). Witnesses, including local TV reporter Kristen Anzuini (right), say they were tear gassed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utKl1_0gWRqRHp00

Demonstrators across the nation have taken to the streets to protest Walker's death.

Akron police arrested 50 protesters Sunday night for rioting after a peaceful rally turned 'violent and unlawful.' Officers in full riot gear fired about a dozen canisters of tear gas to scatter protesters.

Protesters in Akron were met with tear gas again on Tuesday while they assembled outside the Summit County Jail where several of the activists arrested over the weekend were being held.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office told DailyMail.com the demonstrators were demanding the release of the jailed protesters.

For hours demonstrators lined the barbed wire fences outside the jail chanting 'racist police' and 'Jayland's life mattered.'

They also gathered flowers from the area and used them to spell out Jayland's name in the chain-link fence.

After nightfall, members of the Summit County SWAT team arrived outside the jail with about a dozen other police vehicles.

'We were having a peaceful protest, the next thing I know, they throwing tear gas at us,' demonstrator James Crawl told The Akron Beacon Journal. Crawl is a former wrestling teammate of Walker's.

'Everybody started taking off and running,' echoed another. 'Most of the protesters had already left ... They said it was a restricted area.'

The sheriff’s office told DailyMail.com Wednesday the protests did start out peaceful but eventually demonstrators were ‘pending on the jail doors and communicating and yelling at the inmates inside the jail.’

‘We were concerned about safety of our staff and inmates,’ a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Numerous dispersal warnings were given, prompting most demonstrators to leave, however tear gas was used on those we didn’t leave, officials allege.

‘It’s a secured facility so when people approach and start pounding on the doors and inside the building, that’s something we cannot have at a secured facility,’ the spokesperson added.

The department says no one was injured or arrested during the incident.

The spokesperson also noted some of the protesters arrested Sunday had already been released after meeting their bond requirements.

Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a state of emergency order for Akron, that included a city-wide 9pm curfew, after Sunday's protests.

On Monday, a small demonstration was orderly and the public respected the curfew, and Horrigan said in a statement he planned to lift the curfew on Wednesday, anticipating that further demonstrations would remain peaceful.

'In an effort to support all those who are peacefully protesting, I plan to lift the curfew in our downtown footprint starting tomorrow,' Horrigan said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGNMa_0gWRqRHp00
Ohio cops unleashed a wave of tear gas on protesters who gathered outside of the city's main courthouse on Sunday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYyxH_0gWRqRHp00
Demonstrators face troopers in riot gear as police deployed tear gas to clear the crowd in Akron on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJpZ7_0gWRqRHp00
Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a state of emergency order for Akron, that included a city-wide 9pm curfew, after Sunday's protests left several downtown businesses damaged.  Horrigan planned to lift the curfew on Wednesday

IN THIS ARTICLE
