Travis Tritt Reacts to Big Shout Out From NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
Travis Tritt has some of the most iconic country music songs of the early ’90s and 2000s and while we’ve known that for years, one of the most famous names in NASCAR is sharing similar sentiments on Twitter. Taking to the social sharing platform, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shouted out Travis Tritt and his song, “Tell Me I Was Dreaming” from 1995, to which the country star had the most genuine response. Check out the thread below.

Over the July 4th weekend, country music reigned supreme, with hits from Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” to Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” playing on radio stations and Bluetooth speakers nationwide. NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, was apparently celebrating with some more evergreen Travis Tritt, posting to Twitter, “‘Tell Me I Was Dreaming'” by [Travis Tritt] is a solid oldie. Wonder how many know about the extended instrumental ending on the original track? Might be my favorite part.”

The original post received more than 1,000 likes. Responding to the NASCAR legend, Tritt wrote, “Thanks, Dale! Glad you enjoyed it.”

He’s not the only one though. In the comments following Travis Tritt’s retweet, plenty of other country music fans shared their love for the artist’s 1995 hit.

“EVERYTHING by Travis Tritt is solid,” one fan wrote, “oldie or not. He’s one of the greats.”

“Oh no doubt!” another replied. “100% agree with you.”

Travis Tritt Received Some Sage Advice From Johnny Cash Early in His Career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is hardly the first celebrity to praise Travis Tritt’s music and his career. In fact, years before Tritt became a household name in country music, the “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” singer received some sage advice from another country music legend that, later, surely aided in making his career what it is today.

During a segment with Fox Nation‘s Tucker Carlson Today, Travis Tritt shared the major advice he received from Johnny Cash decades ago. He detailed the experience of his first meeting with the “Ring Of Fire” singer, deeming him a “walking contradiction.”

In speaking to the outlet, Travis Tritt said, “One of the first people that I met when I came to Nashville was Johnny Cash. Just an incredible human being. A walking contradiction.”

Tritt met Cash while attending a country music radio seminar early in his career. He explained that the event saw country music radio stations’ directors come together for a week-long event. There, he began introducing himself to multiple stations’ reps. While the event featured living legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, heads turned when Johnny Cash and June Carter made their way into the room.

“How do you do that?” Tritt asked the iconic artist. He explained that, all of a sudden, all of these people just sensed that Johnny Cash had joined the crowd.

“There’s a little thing in our industry,” Cash began, “that has been forgotten. It’s called mystique.”

In speaking about the advice he received, Travis Tritt quoted Johnny Cash, stating, “‘Don’t ever wear out your welcome. Don’t ever forget where you come from. And always be humble. Always be kind to people.'” He did have a little caveat and that was, “Always keep a little something back that you don’t show everybody.”

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Posts Hunting Pic With His Long-Lost Daughter

We’ve seen a lot of photos from Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson over the years but this one is interesting with his daughter. Robertson, in a series of photos that includes his beloved family, lets people see him along with Phyllis. They are out in hunting gear and Phil has some ducks they’ve nabbed as well. Also, he’s written a lengthy post that covers faith and family in it.
CELEBRITIES
