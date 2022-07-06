Travis Barker Speaks Out About ‘Life-Threatening Pancreatitis’ Following Hospitalization

Following his concerning hospital stay late last month, popular musician Travis Barker speaks out about life-threatening pancreatitis he experienced.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Travis Barker recalled what happened leading up to his hospital stay. He revealed that he went in for an endoscopy but after dinner, he experienced painful symptoms.

“I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Travis Barker wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive [area], usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis Barker went on to praise the medical professionals who stepped in to save him during the situation. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Travis Barker went on to add that he spent a total of seven days in the hospital. “Grateful for so much,” he added.

The recent hospital stay comes four years after Travis Barker was admitted to the hospital due to complications from blood clots found in both of his arms. “I am recovering, I have blood clots,” the Blink-182 bandmate shared with E! News at the time. “I have, I think, like 30 in my right hand and arm and I have about 10 in my left. So I’m just waiting for them to clear up I’m on blood thinners.”

Travis Barker Survived a Deadly Crash That Left Him With Third-Degree Burns

According to Us Weekly, this isn’t the first time that Travis Barker has had some health woes. In September 2008, the Blink-182 alum survived a plane crash that killed four people. He was left with third-degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body. He refused to fly again and travel by car, boat, and train.

In June 2021, Travis Barker revealed that he was planning to overcome his fear of flying so that he could fly to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian. He even made a deal with Kardashian about being able to fly and travel with her.

“I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you,’” Travis Barker recalled. “‘I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Travis Barker also addressed his injuries from the plane crash while speaking to Men’s Health in May 2021. “I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again. As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”