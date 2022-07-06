ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I can’t support this.’ Dallas Cowboys’ deal with Black Rifle Coffee sparks backlash

By Stefan Stevenson
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing has ever gotten between Jerry Jones and endorsements for the Dallas Cowboys. Not even the risk of bad publicity one day after yet another mass shooting. Jones’ football team is being ripped on social media after an endorsement deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company was announced on the team’s social...

Matt Mase
4d ago

It's a veterans owned and veterans run coffee company that supports veterans with part of the profits. So now the woke is against veterans.

Reply(55)
415
don wies
4d ago

oh please, let's stop this "being so sensitive regarding the current events"!! the company has nothing to do with the shootings, they are a business.....period!!

Reply(38)
303
Bernell’s Ghost
4d ago

What’s wrong with veterans who like guns? I mean, those are two of the biggest reasons you’re living in a free country.

Reply(8)
288
