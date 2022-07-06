Two shootings in two days, police say incidents unrelated

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating two shootings in two days.

According to police, on July 6 at around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a subject shot call. Police said a 29-year-old man told officers an unknown man shot him in his left palm.

Police said the victim was walking along Monsees Road the night before around 9 p.m. and noticed a small SUV pulled up next to him.

Four men exited the vehicle, one yelled obscenities at the victim while displaying a gun. The victim raised his hands to show he was not engaging in an argument and one of the men fired the gun and struck the victim on the left hand.

The victim started to run to a nearby residence where Brownsville EMS was called.

The victim said he does not know who the men were and only remembers that it was a small SUV. The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

In a second incident on July 5, Brownsville Police said officers responded to a subject shot call around 8 p.m. The 18-year-old male victim told officers that an unknown man shot him in his left thigh.

The victim told authorities he was walking behind Lopez Supermarket on International Boulevard with a friend.

Two men approached the victim and his friend and started to assault them. One of the male suspects then took out a gun and shot the victim in the left thigh, according to police.

The victim told police he does not know the identity of the men or why he and his friend were assaulted. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Brownsville Police said the investigations are ongoing but say there are no signs these incidents are related.

