Human Trafficking Prevention Event in Oxford

Calhoun Journal

July 6, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Monday, July 11, 2022 the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Human Trafficking Prevention (Family Event) at 3:00 pm. Come on by the library and gain the knowledge needed to protect those in the community and even in your family at risk of Human Trafficking. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!

