Oxford, AL

Human Trafficking Prevention Event in Oxford

 2 days ago

July 6, 2022

Oxford, AL – On Monday, July 11, 2022 the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Human Trafficking Prevention (Family Event) at 3:00 pm. Come on by the library and gain the knowledge needed to protect those in the community and even in your family at risk of Human Trafficking. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

