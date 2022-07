LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Board of Supervisors will decide on Monday whether to give American Rescue Plan Act funding to the marina project in Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld submitted an application to the ARPA board in November asking for $250,000. The donation is now being matched by a private investor who is asking for a county commitment in exchange for the grant. The funds combined would then be used to apply for a Destination Iowa Grant which could trigger $333,333 from the state. That $833,333 would all but finish off the marina's $12.7 million price tag including private and public investment.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO