ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia woman competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Blake Eason
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wKWR_0gWRnHF400
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — From lifelong learner to “Jeopardy!” contender, a woman who lives in Columbus, Georgia made her debut on the popular game show Tuesday night.

Susan Garver, a substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School System, competed on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, where she came in second place with $2,000.

From teaching students to teaching herself, for the past few months Garver found a second home in the North Columbus Public Library as she prepared for the big moment.

From plenty of flash cards, jam-packed study sessions, and even reading a few books from Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, Garver feels ready and excited for what’s to come.

What started as a lofty idea at the beginning of the pandemic while taking care of her father, has now become a dream realized.

“I’m most proud that I like stuck with it and with the ups and the downs, like you know forgetting my garment bag, and feeling like I’m a child who somehow got on this show with all these really smart people,” Garver said.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Georgia that don’t require a college degree

(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Daughter, mother organization honors Columbus teachers with dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An upcoming seventh-grader, Victoria Watson, thrives on helping others in the community with her organization Beautifully Hued. She and her mother, Pamela Watson, founded the organization after a young girl told her that Black people were mean and dirty. Beautifully Hued promotes diversity and inclusivity and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate anniversary

Plains, Ga. — Georgia's favorite couple is celebrating 76 years of marriage today. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married on this day in 1946. The two first met while Jimmy Carter was home from the U.S. Naval Academy. His sister set him up on a date with family friend Rosalynn Smith, and the two hit it off quickly. After that first date, Jimmy Carter told his mother that Rosalynn was the woman he would marry.
PLAINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Lions locked in on strong finish to season

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions season hasn’t gone the way head coach Jason Gibson expected. The hits to the Lions started in the preseason when veteran quarterback Mason Espinosa left the team to pursue a coaching opportunity in the college ranks. Since Espinosa left the quarterback position hasn’t really solidified and the offense […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
WTVM

3-vehicle wreck leaves lanes blocked on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 3-vehicle wreck has left lanes blocked on Macon Road in Columbus. The incident happened near the intersection of Macon Road and University Avenue. The wreck involves a car, an SUV and a Columbus Consolidated Government garbage truck. It’s unclear at this time what caused the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Urban Air Adventure Park to open Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new year-round indoor playground is coming soon to Columbus. Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square. It will housed in the former Stein Mart building. The action-packed entertainment center is known for providing a host of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Father of jet truck driver reacts to son’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. “We are so sad,” wrote Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell, in a Facebook post on the Shockwave page. “Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart People
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Body found in Benning Hills Park, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus officials are investigating a death after a body was found in Benning Hills Park, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus Police officers are on the scene of an incident at Benning Hills Park, on Patton Drive near Lafayette Drive in South Columbus. According to Coroner Bryan, a black male was found dead in the park on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Alabama man charged in wife’s manslaughter found dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man facing criminal charges in his wife’s death after she was found with cockroaches all over her body, has died in the same home where police say he neglected his wife to death. 74-year-old Walter Hawkins was found deceased inside the family’s...
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting at Avalon Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Avalon Apartments. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened at 3337 Cusseta Road, at 11:54 p.m. on July 5, 2022. According to police, one male victim was injured in the shooting. The individual was transported...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fleeing from law enforcement on the rise

Early last week, local deputies chased all the way to LaGrange a speeder who refused to stop. As he was speeding away, he tossed guns and drugs out his window. Later in the week, a woman sleeping in her bed was killed when a 14-year-old running from police drove his car into her home.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WRBL News 3

Shots fired on Harbison Drive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One suspect is under arrest following a report of shots fired on Harbison Drive. Columbus Police tell WRBL the incident happened on Harbison Drive near Head Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said one male suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika man sentenced to 10 years in prison after federal gun conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, 43, from Opelika, Alabama, received 120 months in prison after being convicted for owning a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court documents, in June 2020, an Opelika Police Officer observed Holstick inside a convenience […]
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy