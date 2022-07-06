Georgia woman competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — From lifelong learner to “Jeopardy!” contender, a woman who lives in Columbus, Georgia made her debut on the popular game show Tuesday night.

Susan Garver, a substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School System, competed on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, where she came in second place with $2,000.

From teaching students to teaching herself, for the past few months Garver found a second home in the North Columbus Public Library as she prepared for the big moment.

From plenty of flash cards, jam-packed study sessions, and even reading a few books from Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, Garver feels ready and excited for what’s to come.

What started as a lofty idea at the beginning of the pandemic while taking care of her father, has now become a dream realized.

“I’m most proud that I like stuck with it and with the ups and the downs, like you know forgetting my garment bag, and feeling like I’m a child who somehow got on this show with all these really smart people,” Garver said.