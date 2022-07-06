ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Opinion: Jim Thorpe mayor holds youth listening session

Times News
 2 days ago

For community leaders to connect with their younger constituents provides a number of benefits and has the potential to create a generation of actively involved citizens. Sadly, few officials either don’t understand this or don’t see its value. That’s why Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko deserves a...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Carbon 4-H Club to meet

The Carbon County 4-H Livestock Club will have a meeting on Wednesday at the Big Creek Grange. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Meeting information is subject to change due to COVID-19. Administered through Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Shapiro, Wild visit Carbon businesses

In exactly four months, Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to elect a new governor. Carbon County residents will also elect a new representative in Congress, after being moved to a new district during redistricting. The Democrats vying for both seats visited Carbon County on Thursday as their campaigns for...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news for July 8, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers will hold a bus trip to Mount Airy Casino on Aug. 2. Tickets must be paid for by July 11. The group meets the second and fourth Monday at St. Ann Senior Apartments, Lansford, at 1 p.m. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning borough has several open positions

Nesquehoning has several open positions like many other businesses as worker shortages continue across the nation. RoniSue Ahner, borough secretary, said that the borough is looking for people to fill both paid positions, as well as positions on several committees and boards. Recently, the borough announced openings in its water...
NESQUEHONING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Jim Thorpe, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times News

Lehighton news for July 7, 2022

Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton. • Sunday: Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:45 a.m. Jr. Church available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Sunday Night Live, 6:30 p.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

County to reevaluate park operations

Changes to visitor operations at Mauch Chunk Lake is a possible future discussion after a teenager drowned on Monday. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that through the COVID pandemic, the county was able to look at mitigation to create a safe, quality recreational space for county residents. As visitors...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for July 7, 2022

Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St. Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Cranberry Quilt Guild prepares for show

Numerous UFOs are showing up at every Cranberry Quilt Guild meeting, and they are beautiful! Guild members were challenged by President Deb Kessel to list their “UFO,” or unfinished quilt projects. Each month a number off the list is selected and members are encouraged to “finish” that object; be it a quilt, wall hanging or table set. The challenge is being very well-received and members are anxious to display these items at the upcoming quilt show.
WEATHERLY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Times News

JT residents caught in blight snag

A year after three local municipalities received a combined $300,000 in state funding to address blighted properties, one of Jim Thorpe’s biggest eyesores remains standing. The borough has long acknowledged the need to knock down 204 Center Ave., which former councilman Jay Miller once called “a dog’s breakfast.”
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news for July 7, 2022

Blessings, Zion Lutheran’s thrift ministry, is hosting a one-day summer sale today until 5 p.m. The sale features gently used summer clothing items along with general household items, books and toys. A limited takeout kitchen menu is available. Major credit cards and cash are accepted. (No checks.) Masks are optional.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Summer fun for everyone at Lehighton Second Saturday

Summer fun for everyone in Downtown Lehighton continues this Saturday. Local business owners and volunteers from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership have organized extra fun on the Second Saturday of each month throughout the summer. The next Second Saturday promotion will be held this Saturday with a theme of “Follow the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Public invited to ‘Walk with a Doc’

The public is invited to “Walk with a Doc” beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August at the Tamaqua Area School District track, 502 Penn St., Tamaqua. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Rural Family Medicine Residency Program. Walks begin with a brief...
TAMAQUA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
wdac.com

“Christine’s Law” Goes To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A measure requiring drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms passed the PA Senate and goes to the Governor’s desk. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. Bill sponsor, Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh & Northampton Counties said she’s been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get the law on the books ever since the tragic accident. The goal is to make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befallen to the Lamberts doesn’t happen to other families. Current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. Christine’s Law would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. If Gov. Tom Wolf signs it into law, it would go into effect in 60 days.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Large Flowerheads in concert in Lansford

The Large Flowerheads will play groovy ’60s music Friday night in Lansford. The free concert will take place 6-8 p.m. at Kennedy Park, 316 W. Patterson St., across from the Panther Valley Football stadium. Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Raffles are available with proceeds benefiting the...
LANSFORD, PA
lvpnews.com

Board inks approval on new tattoo signage

Alexis Kovacs was granted a certificate of appropriateness for her signage proposal for 77 W. Broad St., Unit 17C from the Historical and Architectural Review Board at the June 1 meeting held at the Rotunda. The double-sided hanging sign for Electric Cheetah Tattoos measures 36 by 24 inches. The lettering...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Times News

JT grad gets National Guard award

A recent Jim Thorpe High School graduate will have most of his college expenses paid thanks to receiving a U.S. Army National Guard “Minuteman Scholarship.”. Seth Pychinka, who will be attending Millersville University, will have his tuition and room and board paid. He also will receive a book stipend.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Free outdoor Tamaqua concerts in full swing

A freight train rumbles past as the group Hatter makes its debut Thursday evening at the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series staged in front of the depot. The popular concerts feature a wide range of entertainment for the family with advantages of no admission fees or parking costs. Hatter performed a variety of pop, rock and dance hits from the 1950s to 2000s, sponsored by Mauch Chunk Trust Company. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Schuylkill approves solar lease agreement

Schuylkill County commissioners want to make hay while the sun shines. At a public meeting Wednesday, they approved and authorized a solar lease agreement with Sun Energy Solar LLC for the rental of a 573-acre parcel of county-owned land on the west side of I-81 in Foster Township. Sun Energy...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy