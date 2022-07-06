Opinion: Jim Thorpe mayor holds youth listening session

HARRISBURG – A measure requiring drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms passed the PA Senate and goes to the Governor’s desk. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. Bill sponsor, Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh & Northampton Counties said she’s been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get the law on the books ever since the tragic accident. The goal is to make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befallen to the Lamberts doesn’t happen to other families. Current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. Christine’s Law would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. If Gov. Tom Wolf signs it into law, it would go into effect in 60 days.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO