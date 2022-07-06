Congratulations! Couple gets engaged atop Mount Washington

Thursday, July 14th — Tonight, we catch up with The Granite State Clowns who work hard to entertain crowds for decades with their wit and charm. Plus, we sit down with master gardener John Forti who in his book "The Heirloom Gardener" talks about the satisfaction that previous generations got from connecting with the earth, and shares ideas that might inspire you to slow down, recharge, and reconnect.
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Friday, July 15th — Tonight, we head to Weirs Beach Village where one retiree sets an example for fitness and proves that age is just a number. Plus, Caroline Parent uses her artwork to heal. Her fused glass installations inspire peace and tranquility and adorn the walls of hospitals and clinics to provide comfort to patients.
Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Burlington’s Old North End Thursday night, the first homicide in the city in two years. 6.5 Million dollar grant goes to Saranac Lake to develop more affordable housing. Updated: 5...
Rescue teams searching by land and air for a California man missing in the New Hampshire woods found his body on Friday. The family of Jesse Lane, 27, had reported him missing Thursday morning, according to police in Bow, New Hampshire. Lane's car was found at the end of the Branch Londonderry Turnpike West trail in Bow, and local police searched the area along with a state police K-9 team.
Wednesday, July 13th — Tonight, tie on your bib we are heading to two family-owned and operated lobster pounds. One is on the seacoast and one is up north in Conway. Both businesses are dedicated to making sure family gatherings, summer celebrations, and seafood lovers have what they need to enjoy a good old-fashioned lobster bake.
ALSTEAD, N.H. — An investigation is underway in Alstead, New Hampshire after the bodies of a man and woman were found shot in a residence, Thursday night. The incident took place on Bonnie Brae Drive, according to a release sent out by the state’s Attorney General, John M. Formella.
Tuesday, July 12th — Tonight, Erin joins the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet for a night on the water. Plus, we head to the farm with curious and kind Donovan. He is 12 years old and is hoping to find his forever family. Jean Mackin saw how Donovon loves to learn and wants to share his passion for life in his very own "Home at Last."
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
BOW, N.H. — Police in Bow are searching for a missing man from California after his car was found near a trail in Bow. A vehicle belonging to Jesse Lane, 27, was found at the end of Londonderry Branch Turnpike West. Bow and state police began searching that area after someone reported seeing the vehicle.
Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
ALSTEAD, N.H. — Authorities have identified a husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Hampshire on Thursday. State troopers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead just before 7:20 p.m. found 56-year-old Steven Lawlor and 42-year-old Alicia Lawlor dead at the scene, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell announced in a joint news release.
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to an arrest in a double murder case has been increased as authorities in New Hampshire continue to look for leads. The offices of the New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Chief of Police announced the reward has been increased to $50,000 for info regarding the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A national organization pushing to end gun violence is looking to add new programs in New Hampshire. Five members of the New Hampshire chapter of Moms Demand Action met Friday with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to discuss how to slow gun violence in the Granite State.
Several New England eateries were listed among the best diners in the United States in a new report from Tasting Table. The website shared its list of the best diners in the US on Thursday, June 23. Blue Benn, located in Bennington, Vermont, made the list due to its wide...
Haverhill’s Native American Commemorative Task Force is planning a Friday trip the Hannah Duston statue in Boscawen, N.H., as part of an informational and fact-finding visit. Task Force Chair Dan Speers said members, observers and guests will have an opportunity to meet and have informal discussions with local residents...
6.5 Million dollar grant goes to Saranac Lake to develop more affordable housing. Saranac lake was awarded over 6 million dollars to develop more housing, the money will be put towards a 7 unit apartment complex. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man and a women were found dead in a...
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who reportedly suffers from dementia. State Police said John Matson was last seen Wednesday walking away from his home on Amy Lane in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his wife after he never returned.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington...
CONCORD, N.H. — The reward for any information regarding the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid has increased to $50,000 after the New Hampshire couple were found shot to death in Concord, in April. The substantial increase in the reward is made possible by donors. “What I think we’ve...
Comments / 1