Washington, NH

Congratulations! Couple gets engaged atop Mount Washington

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H.. — A proposal is getting a lot of likes...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 1

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Graduating Clown School

Thursday, July 14th — Tonight, we catch up with The Granite State Clowns who work hard to entertain crowds for decades with their wit and charm. Plus, we sit down with master gardener John Forti who in his book "The Heirloom Gardener" talks about the satisfaction that previous generations got from connecting with the earth, and shares ideas that might inspire you to slow down, recharge, and reconnect.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire woman drowns in Salmon Falls River

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Why a Laconia veteran bikes 23 miles a day at 83 years old

Friday, July 15th — Tonight, we head to Weirs Beach Village where one retiree sets an example for fitness and proves that age is just a number. Plus, Caroline Parent uses her artwork to heal. Her fused glass installations inspire peace and tranquility and adorn the walls of hospitals and clinics to provide comfort to patients.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

New primary care office opening today in Newport

Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Burlington’s Old North End Thursday night, the first homicide in the city in two years. 6.5 Million dollar grant goes to Saranac Lake to develop more affordable housing. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
NECN

California Man Missing for 2 Days Found Dead in NH Woods

Rescue teams searching by land and air for a California man missing in the New Hampshire woods found his body on Friday. The family of Jesse Lane, 27, had reported him missing Thursday morning, according to police in Bow, New Hampshire. Lane's car was found at the end of the Branch Londonderry Turnpike West trail in Bow, and local police searched the area along with a state police K-9 team.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Sailboat racing on Lake Sunapee

Tuesday, July 12th — Tonight, Erin joins the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet for a night on the water. Plus, we head to the farm with curious and kind Donovan. He is 12 years old and is hoping to find his forever family. Jean Mackin saw how Donovon loves to learn and wants to share his passion for life in his very own "Home at Last."
MANCHESTER, NH
#Mount Washington
WMUR.com

Police search for missing California man in Bow

BOW, N.H. — Police in Bow are searching for a missing man from California after his car was found near a trail in Bow. A vehicle belonging to Jesse Lane, 27, was found at the end of Londonderry Branch Turnpike West. Bow and state police began searching that area after someone reported seeing the vehicle.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best berry picking in New Hampshire

Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
FARMINGTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify husband, wife who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire

ALSTEAD, N.H. — Authorities have identified a husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Hampshire on Thursday. State troopers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead just before 7:20 p.m. found 56-year-old Steven Lawlor and 42-year-old Alicia Lawlor dead at the scene, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell announced in a joint news release.
ALSTEAD, NH
whdh.com

Reward for information in New Hampshire double murder increased to $50,000

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A reward for information leading to an arrest in a double murder case has been increased as authorities in New Hampshire continue to look for leads. The offices of the New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Chief of Police announced the reward has been increased to $50,000 for info regarding the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Gun violence group pushes for more action in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A national organization pushing to end gun violence is looking to add new programs in New Hampshire. Five members of the New Hampshire chapter of Moms Demand Action met Friday with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to discuss how to slow gun violence in the Granite State.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

6.5 Million dollar grant goes to Saranac Lake to develop more affordable housing. Saranac lake was awarded over 6 million dollars to develop more housing, the money will be put towards a 7 unit apartment complex. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man and a women were found dead in a...
ALSTEAD, NH

Comments / 0

