ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Quick pep talk, Joe? Biden chats with Jill in the East Wing garden before taking off for Cleveland as he desperately tries to turn around dire response to gas prices and inflation

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden chatted with Jill Biden in the Jacqueline Kennedy Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday before he left for Ohio, where he will try and woo blue-collar voters frustrated with high inflation.

The couple spoke for several minutes before he left on his trip.

Unusually, President Biden, with a folded-up newspaper in hand, exited the White House from the East Wing, where the first lady's offices are based. Typically presidents exit from the West Wing, where the Oval Office is located, or the diplomatic reception room, which is downstairs from the private residence on the upper floors.

Jill Biden, wearing a green suit jacket and yellow skirt with a flower pattern, did not accompany Biden on his trip. She returned to her East Wing office area as Biden walked toward Marine One.

It's his sixth trip to the swing state of Ohio as president and Biden will use his time there to tout his actions on the economy - an area where voters give him low marks as gas and food prices remain at record-high levels.

Ohio has been trending red - Donald Trump carried it in the last two presidential elections - but it's also home to Biden-type voters: middle-class voters from union-heavy households whose swing-voting habits decide elections.

Biden needs those voters to help Democrats maintain control of Congress in November's election.

But questions are being asked - among Democrats themselves - on how much the president can do to help the party at the ballot box as voters voice their frustration with the state of the country.

Democrats fret that could result in losing control of Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnP9E_0gWRmX9f00
President Joe Biden chatted with Jill Biden in the Jacqueline Kennedy Rose Garden at the White House before he left for Ohio on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOHws_0gWRmX9f00
The couple chatted for a few minutes before his departure; Biden, unusually, exited the White House from the East Wing, where the first lady's offices are located
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PR6Qh_0gWRmX9f00
Jill Biden, wearing a green suit jacket and yellow skirt with a flower pattern, did not accompany Biden on his trip but returned to her East Wing office area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyVw6_0gWRmX9f00
President Biden and Jill Biden in the Kennedy Rose Garden outside the East Wing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM9xt_0gWRmX9f00
Joe Biden is making his sixth trip to Ohio as president; he will talk about the economy as he tries to woo blue-collar voters

And the Democratic nominee for Ohio's open Senate seat - Tim Ryan - won't be with Biden on Wednesday but, instead, will be campaigning across the state. Democrats are trying to flip the seat from red to blue and Ryan is targeting the same blue-collar voters Biden is speaking to at his stop in the state.

Ryan's Republican opponent is the Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance, who is famous for his rags-to-riches story outlined in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy and for changing his views on Donald Trump, who he once called 'reprehensible.' Vance wooed and won the former president's endorsement, facing criticism for his swift change in opinion.

While in Cleveland, Biden will appear with union workers at an area high school, where he will talk about his efforts to protect retiree's pension plans.

Specificially, he will tout his American Rescue Plan's Special Financial Assistance program, which will protect millions of workers in multiemployer pension plans who faced significant cuts to their benefits, the White House said.

Nearly 2 million workers in Ohio will benefit from the administration's actions, the White House says.

But Ohio also features many of the challenges Democrats are confronting in the 2022 midterm election, including economic ones.

For example, Intel has put on hold its plans to break ground for a new factory in Ohio, citing concerns over what Congress will do to help chip-manufactuering.

Biden, in his State of the Union speech earlier this year, called the factory a 'field of dreams.' Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger was one of the president's guests at the State of the Union.

'If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you'll find 1,000 empty acres of land. It won't look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you'll see a 'Field of dreams,' the ground on which America's future will be built. This is where Intel, the American company that helped build Silicon Valley, is going to build its $20 billion semiconductor 'mega site',' Biden said in the speech.

Voters in Ohio have said 'inflation' is their number one concern. Gas prices in Ohio, at an average of $4.70 - are slightly below the national average of $4.78, according to AAA.

Biden economic adviser Gene Sperling told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer that the president is 'deeply aware' that American families 'have not escaped the pain at the gas pump and grocery line of global inflation that's hitting families across the world.'

'The President is also going to strongly point out how much the American Rescue Plan has done to help American workers, to help American working families, and to help ensure that we have the resilience to get through, to make the transition to more balanced growth with lower prices,' Sperling told the newspaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7wgq_0gWRmX9f00
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan (left) - who is running against Republican J.D. Vance (right) - won't appear with President Biden when he's in Ohio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpMId_0gWRmX9f00

Racial tensions are also high in the state.

The killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man, by police in Akron, Ohio, last week resulted in protests and calls for Biden to do more on police reform.

And the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade allowed a six-week abortion ban to take effect in Ohio - one of the most restrictive measures of any swing state and one Democrats have decried.

All of these issues - abortion, inflation, gas prices, whether Trump should be charged in his role in the January 6th insurrection - have been on the Democrats' list of frustrations with the president.

And Biden's numbers continue to fall.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday found that Biden's approval rating dropped to a new low in June, with 58 per cent saying they disapprove of the job he's doing and only 36 per cent giving him the nod of approval.

And just 28 per cent approved of Biden's handling of the eonomy, down from 51 per cent a year ago, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published last week.

Comments / 16

sll
2d ago

Maybe he should be traveling to the border? Just sayin.

Reply(1)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Government
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Gas Prices#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#The Oval Office#Democrats#Congress
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

472K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy