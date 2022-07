The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered inside a burning mobile home. At 5:48 on Thursday morning July 7, Hall County Fire Rescue received a call about a residential fire in the 4700 block of East Hall Road in Gainesville. The caller advised dispatchers there was still a person inside the residence. When firefightrs arrived, the single-wide mobile home was fully-involved with flames and black smoke showing from all sides of the residence.

