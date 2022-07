CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will install Evolv body scanners for K-8 and middle schools for the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday. “Locally, the number of weapons confiscated reached an all-time high last year, including the confiscation of four firearms in the last semester at K-8 and middle schools,” Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh wrote in the announcement. “This decision comes with much thought and consideration of these national, regional and local trends.”

