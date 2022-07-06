ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat continues to wreak havoc on Kansas City-area roads

By Sam Hartle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The summer’s second-stretch of oppressive heat is once again causing issues with Kansas City-area roadways.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday that motorists should be on the look-out for pavement “blow-ups.”

Officials say Tuesday’s high temps led to a blow-up on the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 at Pleasant Valley Road in the Northland.

“It’s difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, but our maintenance staff continually monitor road conditions on state routes,” MoDOT KC Assistant District Engineer Matt Killion said in the release. “When you encounter a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT as soon as possible so our maintenance crews can make repairs. Remember, never make a call from behind the wheel. Buckle Up Phone Down.”

Officials say the fractures happen when the road expands at a crack or joint with moisture.

Earlier this year, MoDOT officials closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 65 in Livingston County where the road buckled due to high temps.

