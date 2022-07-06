ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braintree, MA

Massachusetts State Trooper Trainee Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A trainee at the Massachusetts State Police Academy is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, an MSP spokesperson said.

The trainee accidentally discharged his firearm during a training exercise at the academy in New Braintree on the morning of Wednesday, July 6. the spokesperson said.

The trainee was treated at UMass Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to return to training Thursday, the spokesperson added. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said. Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the...
FITCHBURG, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Driver in Holyoke car crash has died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a single car crash has died, Holyoke Police confirmed. The accident has caused a power outage for hundreds of utility customers in Holyoke Friday morning. Holyoke Police Lt. Andy DiNapoli told 22News a car struck a utility pole near the intersection of...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Braintree, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Trainee#Accident#Msp#Umass Medical Center
WCAX

Police say NH man shot wife in murder-suicide

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple in Alstead, New Hampshire. Authorities say New Hampshire State Police responded to a 911 call reporting shooting at home on Bonnie Brae Drive at about 7:18 p.m. Thursday. Inside, they found the bodies of husband and wife Steven Lawlor, 56, and Alicia Lawlor, 42.
ALSTEAD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify husband, wife who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire

ALSTEAD, N.H. — Authorities have identified a husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Hampshire on Thursday. State troopers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead just before 7:20 p.m. found 56-year-old Steven Lawlor and 42-year-old Alicia Lawlor dead at the scene, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell announced in a joint news release.
ALSTEAD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

The suspected killer of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in Massachusetts over three decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday. Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 75-year-old ex-corrections officer, was ordered held without bail in May in the deadly 1988 stabbing after being arrested in Alabama in April.
SALEM, NH
Daily Voice

Lynn Man Caught Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.
TEWKSBURY, MA
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself in a Kingston movie theatre

KINGSTON, Mass. — Viewers were left shocked after a man was allegedly caught pleasuring himself in a busy movie theatre, according to authorities. Kingston Police say that Dana Mcleod, 28, of Burlington, Connecticut, was apparently watching sexually explicit material and touching himself inappropriately inside Regal Cinemas at the Kingston Mall. Multiple people including at least one child allegedly saw Mcleod performing this act, according to officials.
KINGSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Norton police respond to rollover crash

(WJAR) — The Norton Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 93 West Main Street. Police say a grey Mazda SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a landscaping trailer parked on the side of the road, which caused the SUV to rollover.
NORTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
308K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy