Massachusetts State Trooper Trainee Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg

A trainee at the Massachusetts State Police Academy is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, an MSP spokesperson said.

The trainee accidentally discharged his firearm during a training exercise at the academy in New Braintree on the morning of Wednesday, July 6. the spokesperson said.

The trainee was treated at UMass Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to return to training Thursday, the spokesperson added. The incident remains under investigation.