ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rustburg, VA

Victim Of Virginia Church Parking Lot Shooting Was Loving Dad To 'Miracle Baby'

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyrxN_0gWRluIT00
Robert Statton and his 17-month-old daughter. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Devoted dad. Caring boyfriend. Selfless friend.

This is how Robert Staton was being remembered.

The 33-year-old Rustburg resident was shot and killed at around 1 pm Tuesday, July 5, in the Saint Pauls Baptist Church parking lot on Brookneal Highway authorities said.

A motorist told deputies a black mid-size truck was spotted leaving the scene at the time of the incident.

Friends and family of Staton organized a GoFundMe page to support Staton’s girlfriend and 17-month-old daughter — his "miracle baby."

"My brother had a heart off[sic] gold and would give and do anything for anyone," his sister Jessica Pruitt said.

"The light of his life was his 17 month old daughter, Molly. She was his miracle baby he thought he’d never have, and almost lost when she was born, and now, she has to grow up without a daddy.

Roebrt's mom, Donna, mourned his loss on Facebook.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. The homicide remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Office IDs Motorcyclist Killed In Calvert County Crash

A 42-year-old Maryland man died in Calvert County after colliding with a driver from Virginia and getting ejected from his custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said. Dunkirk resident Paul Preston Gibson, II was riding north on Route 4 in St. Leonard at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when he collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Roanoke, Virginia resident Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23, near the intersection of Route 765 (the south entrance to St. Leonard Road), according to authorities.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
308K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy