Victim Of Virginia Church Parking Lot Shooting Was Loving Dad To 'Miracle Baby'

Robert Statton and his 17-month-old daughter. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Devoted dad. Caring boyfriend. Selfless friend.

This is how Robert Staton was being remembered.

The 33-year-old Rustburg resident was shot and killed at around 1 pm Tuesday, July 5, in the Saint Pauls Baptist Church parking lot on Brookneal Highway authorities said.

A motorist told deputies a black mid-size truck was spotted leaving the scene at the time of the incident.

Friends and family of Staton organized a GoFundMe page to support Staton’s girlfriend and 17-month-old daughter — his "miracle baby."

"My brother had a heart off[sic] gold and would give and do anything for anyone," his sister Jessica Pruitt said.

"The light of his life was his 17 month old daughter, Molly. She was his miracle baby he thought he’d never have, and almost lost when she was born, and now, she has to grow up without a daddy.

Roebrt's mom, Donna, mourned his loss on Facebook.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. The homicide remains under investigation.

