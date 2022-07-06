ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired, longtime Beiger Elementary teacher appointed to Mishawaka school board

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
MISHAWAKA — Dave Weber, a longtime, now-retired Beiger Elementary School teacher, has been appointed to the School City of Mishawaka board.

Weber succeeds Amanda Roberts as the common council's appointee to the hybrid board. Roberts resigned last month to move to Indianapolis for a career opportunity.

Weber, 64, is a 1975 graduate of Mishawaka High School and has bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University in elementary education. He spent 40 years as an elementary school teacher at Beiger. In addition to teaching, Weber served as an "outdoor education" coordinator and worked with Math Bowl and Spell Bowl students during his tenure.

New leadership: Mishawaka board taps former administrator to be superintendent

He also has served as a Boy Scout leader and formerly served on the board of directors at The Res.

In 2012, he was named School City Teacher of the Year.

Roberts was first appointed by the Mishawaka Common Council to the school board in November 2017 and began on the board in January 2018. The council reappointed her to the board in December for another four-year term ending in December 2025. Weber will take over that term.

School City of Mishawaka voters decided in 2011 to make the school board a hybrid one. One of the five positions is appointed by the common council. Three of the board seats are chosen by voters in the general election. And one other seat is appointed by the mayor. Each term is four years.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Retired, longtime Beiger Elementary teacher appointed to Mishawaka school board

