Kate Middleton's 2022 Wimbledon Dress Was Her Most Recent Royal Rewear

Since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has been a true style icon, combining contemporary styles with classic silhouettes. We’ve always loved seeing how the Duchess of Cambridge fashions each look she wears for a royal engagement. Recently, we caught a glimpse of what appears to be her latest royal rewear . Kate wore a blue and white polkadot dress during yesterday’s appearance at Wimbledon , and it seems the mom of three wore the same exact dress just a few weeks ago.

While attending the quarterfinal matches, Kate and husband Prince William donned their best threads for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon occurs every year. Kate’s tea dress is designed by Alessandra Rich, and features a cornflower blue belt. Kate accessorized the look with a pair of pearl earrings , maintaining the ensemble’s simple elegance.

While we were fawning over Kate’s look, we couldn’t help but notice it looked oddly familiar. As such, we started to do some major social media sleuthing, and happened upon the below collection of photos from the Platinum Jubilee. The first photo features Kate wearing the exact same dress. Of course, this isn’t the first time Kate’s reworn some fabulous threads.

Kate has become a progressively mindful dresser over the course of the last few years. The royal is never averse to sporting fashions she’s worn before, and every time she does, Kate give the look a whole new spin — making her frock or garment feel just as fresh and new as the first time she wore it. It’s great way for such public figures as the Cambridges to show their environmental consciousness. No matter what, we never get tired of seeing Kate rewear some of her best royal looks.

