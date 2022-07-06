ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kate Middleton's 2022 Wimbledon Dress Was Her Most Recent Royal Rewear

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRIu2_0gWRlQ0n00

Click here to read the full article.

Since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has been a true style icon, combining contemporary styles with classic silhouettes. We’ve always loved seeing how the Duchess of Cambridge fashions each look she wears for a royal engagement. Recently, we caught a glimpse of what appears to be her latest royal rewear . Kate wore a blue and white polkadot dress during yesterday’s appearance at Wimbledon , and it seems the mom of three wore the same exact dress just a few weeks ago.

While attending the quarterfinal matches, Kate and husband Prince William donned their best threads for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon occurs every year. Kate’s tea dress is designed by Alessandra Rich, and features a cornflower blue belt. Kate accessorized the look with a pair of pearl earrings , maintaining the ensemble’s simple elegance.

While we were fawning over Kate’s look, we couldn’t help but notice it looked oddly familiar. As such, we started to do some major social media sleuthing, and happened upon the below collection of photos from the Platinum Jubilee. The first photo features Kate wearing the exact same dress. Of course, this isn’t the first time Kate’s reworn some fabulous threads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Kate has become a progressively mindful dresser over the course of the last few years. The royal is never averse to sporting fashions she’s worn before, and every time she does, Kate give the look a whole new spin — making her frock or garment feel just as fresh and new as the first time she wore it. It’s great way for such public figures as the Cambridges to show their environmental consciousness. No matter what, we never get tired of seeing Kate rewear some of her best royal looks.

Before you go, click here to see more looks Kate Middleton has worn before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Wzv_0gWRlQ0n00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Were Reportedly Spotted in Jackson Hole on Fourth of July

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie were seen out on the Fourth of July far from their Montecito, CA home, according to Express. The British outlet reports that a Facebook user shared photos on the platform of Meghan, Archie, and Harry out in Jackson Hole, WY, taking in the town's parade for the holiday. The photos have since circulated on social media. Archie wore a red, white, and blue baseball cap and sucked on a lollipop. Meghan, meanwhile, paired a white tank with skinny jeans and a tan wide-brimmed hat. Neither her nor Harry's faces were visible in photos.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#England#British Royal Family
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy