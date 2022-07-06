Ohio State Bar Foundation announces grant awards

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking several people following a June 19 sweep of a Loma Drive house where squatters were living with three dogs and multiple cats. The people were not there at that time and deputies contacted an animal rescue service to take the dogs and cats and had three vehicles towed to an impound lot. The residence was secured. The homeowner had contacted deputies after learning someone was living in two rental units without permission.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO