Ohio State Bar Foundation announces grant awards

SHARON — The Sharon Board of Trustees discussed planned improvements to Sharon Circle and other repairs June 28. The project to improve Sharon Circle includes adding sidewalks in the Center to make the area safer for pedestrian traffic and the gazebo handicap-accessible. The project will also include planting new trees and re-planting grass. Repairs to Sharon Center cannot begin until after Sept. 18 in order not to interfere with the Women’s Club Concert that day. Township officials estimate the project will cost $150,000 this year and $100,000 next year.
Comments / 0