Ohio State

Ohio State Bar Foundation announces grant awards

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) has awarded $332,200 in grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations working to promote the public understanding of the rule of law and improve the justice...

Akron Leader Publications

Copley safety facility issue headed to ballot

COPLEY — Following a presentation by architect Sharon Jurawitz, of Horne and King Architects, on an updated design for a new joint police and fire department facility, the Copley Board of Trustees took the first step in placing a bond issue to pay for the project before voters on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Sharon adding sidewalks to Sharon Circle

SHARON — The Sharon Board of Trustees discussed planned improvements to Sharon Circle and other repairs June 28. The project to improve Sharon Circle includes adding sidewalks in the Center to make the area safer for pedestrian traffic and the gazebo handicap-accessible. The project will also include planting new trees and re-planting grass. Repairs to Sharon Center cannot begin until after Sept. 18 in order not to interfere with the Women’s Club Concert that day. Township officials estimate the project will cost $150,000 this year and $100,000 next year.
SHARON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking several people following a June 19 sweep of a Loma Drive house where squatters were living with three dogs and multiple cats. The people were not there at that time and deputies contacted an animal rescue service to take the dogs and cats and had three vehicles towed to an impound lot. The residence was secured. The homeowner had contacted deputies after learning someone was living in two rental units without permission.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

