Glenwood Springs, CO

We Will Never Forget: Remembering the ‘Storm King 14’

By Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, July 6, marks the 28th anniversary of the deadly wildfire on Storm King Mountain outside Glenwood Springs on July 6, 1994, in which 14 federal wildland firefighters perished. Following...

www.postindependent.com

City
Glenwood Springs, CO
#The Post Independent
