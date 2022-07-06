ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City suspects steal $10,000 Rolex watch from man at café, police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday in tracking down two men accused of stealing a $10,000 Rolex watch at knifepoint from an individual inside a Manhattan café. The brazen crime unfolded around 10:30 p.m. June 11 at the Toast Café in Manhattan’s...

Auxiliary officer shot in leg for motorbike

A 23-year-old New York Police Department auxiliary officer was shot Saturday morning in the leg outside a 72-unit apartment building on Independence Avenue, according to police and news reports. Police from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 3800 Independence Ave. in...
Man Who Killed Queens Mother of Two Arrested in Florida, Returned to New York City

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Kareem Flake, 30, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and other crimes following his extradition from Florida. The defendant is accused of killing a 26-year-old mother of two from Troy, NY in November 2020. The victim’s remains were discovered four months later in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle allegedly belonging to the defendant in South Jamaica, Queens.
Hammer-wielding suspect made anti-gay statements in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after two men were harassed June 25. The two victims — ages 52 and 57 — were walking near Fifth Avenue and East 63rd Street about 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by a hammer-wielding suspect. Police said that suspect made […]
Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
Exposé: NYPD Relaxes Fitness Test, Pulls Detectives Off Posts to Cover Street Corners

The New York City Police Department is hiring, and they want new blood so badly they are willing to relax the rigorous fitness requirements to ensure they can fill the ranks. They are so desperate for coverage, in fact, that top brass is pulling detectives off their posts and deploying them to street corners, according to a law enforcement source who spoke with JewishPress.com on condition of anonymity this week.
Baruch Lebovits, convicted child abuser whose case shed light on Hasidic justice system, dies at 71

(JTA) — A cantor from a prominent Hasidic family whose child abuse conviction shook up both his community and Brooklyn politics has died. Baruch Lebovits died Saturday at 71, 12 years after he was first convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. He was buried in Jerusalem on Monday at a funeral attended by hundreds after a separate large gathering in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Sunday.
West Side Stabbings Leave One Dead and Another Injured

Authorities are investigating two stabbings yesterday morning that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, at 6:42 a.m. yesterday, police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at 196 Clinton Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a serious stab wound. The woman was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.
Actual House Built On Top Of NYC Apartment Rooftop

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
New photo exhibit shows New York City children playing on car-free streets in the summer of ’68

Photo credit: Katrina Thomas. NYC Parks Photo Archive. The city’s Parks Department opened a new photography exhibition at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery that displays more than 40 archived photographs from the department’s collection. Called “Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the exhibit features images taken by the late photographer Katrina Thomas, who in 1968 was hired by NYC Mayor John Lindsay and tasked with capturing the city’s summer initiative, “Playstreets,” in which residential blocks were closed to vehicles and instead equipped for recreational activity.
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79

"The Sopranos" star Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico has died at 79, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday. "It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the statement began.
