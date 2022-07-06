Kate Middleton Photographed Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for Her New Magazine Cover—See the Sweet Photos
Introducing Kate Middleton, royal photographer! The Duchess of Cambridge, a longtime photography enthusiast, is expanding her resume by taking on new royal duties, including snapping shots of her mother-in-law, Camilla. The Duchess of Cornwall personally requested that Kate take the photos for her latest magazine cover, which honored milestone moments in...www.marthastewart.com
Comments / 1