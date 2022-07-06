ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Elton (Junior) Webb

Elton (Junior) Webb
 July 4, 2022

Cover picture for the articleElton (Junior) Nelson Webb, Jr., age 78, of Marysville, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. Elton was born on February 22, 1944 to the late Elton Lee Webb and Elaine Louise (Taynor) Webb in Norwich Township in Franklin County, Ohio. He resided in Shawnee Hills, New Dover...

Patricia Lou Hay

Patricia Lou Hay, 79 of Milford Center, went home to be with the Lord, July 6, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio while surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 22, 1943. Patricia worked at Ranco in Plain City, EBMC Insurance Company in Dublin, Product Action and...
Patricia Lou Hay
unioncountydailydigital.com

Phillip “Phil” Harris

Phillip “Phil” Harris, 66, was called Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children. His greatest pride was the accomplishments of his kids, Molly, Zack, and Emily. He was born October 6, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio to Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. He attended Maysville High School where he played varsity baseball and basketball. Phil attended Miami University, followed by THE Ohio State University for two bachelor’s degrees – Science (Zoology) and Science in Education – and went on to receive his Master’s degree in Administration. Ohio State is also where Phil met his soul mate, Holly. Phil started his education career at Olentangy High School where he taught science and coached the golf team. He then was hired by Jonathan Alder Local Schools to teach science and biology. From there, he became assistant principal at the high school and then in 1984 was hired as principal and served the Pioneer community for 31 years. In this role, “Mr. Harris” as he was known, was able to spread his kindness, compassion, and humor as he cared for the students and their families, teachers, and staff. In 2006, Phil spearheaded the planning and transition to the new high school building. During his tenure at Alder, Phil was elected to the central district board for the Ohio High School Athletic Association, where he enjoyed serving the student athletes of central Ohio. Phil loved all sports, especially high school and college. One of his greatest joys was coaching his son in baseball and basketball. He prided himself in knowing all the Ohio high schools and mascots, a testament to his fondness for trivia. All three of his children attended high school at Jonathan Alder while Phil was principal. He retired in 2015, donning himself the “Pioneer For Life.” Together, he and his wife started a small business that developed out of their love of hunting vintage and antique items. They have a booth at Powell Liberty Antique Mall and Phil’s specialty was “picking,” refurbishing, and researching. Phil and his family attended Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church and later were actively involved in Hilliard United Methodist Church through their children’s teenage years. He was a golf enthusiast and looked forward to every Thursday with his golf league buddies. Phil took solace in his backyard oasis and found joy in spending time with his dogs and befriending wildlife visitors. Tailgating and cheering on the Buckeyes, he supported many Ohio State sports. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Holly (Eckstein) Harris, whom he married on August 5, 1978, his children Molly (Tim) Porter, Zachary (Rachel) Harris, Emily Harris, and Phil’s siblings Jeff (Jo Ellen) Harris and Pam (Dick) Lear. Phil’s legacy will also be carried on through his grandson, Harrison, born to Molly and Tim this April. His loving extended family includes Theresa and Jan Waterer, Alexis and Clayton Kendall, Sue and Kevin Stotts, Rick and Mary Loochtan, Pat and Jerry Fehribach, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Phillip "Phil" Harris
unioncountydailydigital.com

Sarah “Sally” Williams

Sarah “Sally” Williams, 97 of Richwood, died Monday July 4, 2022 at Wyndmoor of Marion. She was born April 5, 1925 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late John and Mattie Lou (Mynes) DeVore, she was also preceded in death by her husband Glen Edward Williams, they were married February 22, 1945 in Columbus and he died September 18, 1989. She was also predeceased by a son, Timothy Williams, a grandson Marcus Williams and two brothers and two sisters.
RICHWOOD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – July 6, 2022

Deputies assisted units from the Marysville Fire Department, Jerome Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire District, Concord Township Fire Department, Northwestern Fire District, Leesburg Township Fire Department, Allen Township Fire Department, and the Delaware County EMS with a barn fire in the 16000 block of Myers Road.
MARYSVILLE, OH
MEVSD To Tap Hinderer As Next ECHS Principal

At the July 21st Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Diane Allen will be recommending Jennifer Hinderer as the Early College High School Principal. Mrs. Hinderer began working in Marysville Schools as an English teacher at Marysville High School in 2010. In 2014, she was one of the founding teachers of the Early College High School. After teaching at ECHS for several years, Mrs. Hinderer worked at TRI Academy both as a teacher and Principal. She then transitioned to Marysville High School as an Asst. Principal this past school year.
MARYSVILLE, OH
ODNR Using Herbicide To Combat Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is taking new steps to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth at Indian Lake. This week, in collaboration with AquaDoc, ODNR will begin a trial application of ProcellaCOR EC, a selective systemic herbicide. While ODNR harvesters have been making headway, ProcellaCOR...
LAKEVIEW, OH
Two Dead, Multiple Injured – Including Three Children – In Clark Co. Crash

URBANA – Two motorists are dead and multiple persons were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash near the Champaign/Clark County line Thursday afternoon. The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on East County Line Road at Middle Urbana Road, which straddles the Champaign/Clark County line.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Local School Seeks To Put Armed “Response Team” On Campus

LOGAN COUNTY – The Benjamin Local Board of Education conducted a special public hearing earlier this week to get the public’s input on a proposal before the Board that would allow arming of school staff, this in response to the wave of mass shootings that have occurred in the United States this year alone.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Marysville City Council Faces Abbreviated Schedule…For Once

After several, occasionally contentious, sessions which featured agendas that were the length of an arm and contained legislation that captured the attention and input of the city’s residents, the Marysville City Council has a relatively light and non-controversial load scheduled for its regular meeting Monday in Council Chambers, 209 South Main St., at 7 p.m.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Audio: UCDD Chats With Union County Fair Manager Mike Schnell

The Union County Daily Digital caught up with one on the busiest dudes in Union County, that being Mike Schnell, the manager of the Union County Fair. Seeing that the Fair is but a couple weeks away, Mr. Schnell is not letting the grass grow under his feet. We tracked him down for an interview using Zoom (he was in his car, but safely parked) and got him to fit us in for a few questions. Listen to the full interview here:
UNION COUNTY, OH
Defend Democracy By Becoming A Poll Worker

Wanna earn $133 and defend democracy while doing so?. Sure it involves one long day at the office, but there is no heavy lifting, frequent opportunities to take a load off, requires but little training, helps if you have a sunny disposition and keeps the Republic rolling along. We are...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Forrider Gets Sworn In As Director Of Union County Board of Elections

MARYSVILLE – Michelle Forrider was sworn in as the director of the Union County Board of Elections this morning. Ms. Forrider takes over for Tina LaRoche on her retirement from the position. Ms. Forrider has been with the Union County Board of Elections for over three years and has been a resident of Union County since 1980.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Say “Hi!” When You See….

First name and Initial: Susan W. Where one might see me: On stage performing, conducting the Union County Singsations, or directing the Avalon Children’s Choir. Favorite sports team: AFC Richmond coached by Ted Lasso. Best movie ever: Empire of the Sun (Drama), The Money Pit (Comedy), When Harry Met...
Say "Hi!" When You See….
Union County Traffic Advisories For This Weekend

U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 36 and U.S. 42 will have nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Sunday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 13. The U.S. 33 eastbound ramp to Scottslawn Rd. will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) on Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11.
UNION COUNTY, OH

