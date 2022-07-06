Page County board addressing radio traffic, EMA tower issues
By Ethan Hewett
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to address several mild but pesky issues within the county's emergency management agency through COVID-19 relief dollars. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors discussed three main areas of concern in the department with Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Eventually, it approved...
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Secondary Roads department will get its fuel from a new vendor for the next year. Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a fuel transportation bid with Agriland, Inc. of Clarinda, including a total price of $0.17 and $0.08 per gallon of transporting no. 2 diesel -- the department's primary fuel source -- with and without additives, respectively. County Engineer J.D. King says the cost covers the transportation and delivery of the product rather than the fuel itself.
(Council Bluffs) -- Resurfacing work is slated for a busy stretch of road just off Interstate-80 in Council Bluffs. City officials announced a road closure along Madison Avenue between the Interstate-80 on and off-ramps for approximately five days beginning Monday, July 11. Dennis Dofner is the city manager of streets and sewers. Dofner tells KMA News resurfacing work is set for the northbound lane of the road, which often deals with a significant amount of traffic due to the proximity to I-80.
(Malvern) -- The 2022 Mills County Fair is underway in Malvern. Activities began on Friday with the check-ins for the poultry and rabbit shows, as well as the 4-H dog and sheep shows that began on Friday morning. Friday afternoon and evening's festivities consist of a youth cornhole tournament, a...
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - If you are driving through downtown Shenandoah, you may hear the sounds of hammers striking a nail into a piece of plywood, or a saw slicing through a two by four. You might not notice the smooth ride when cruising down three of the city's major streets...
(Riverton) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to gauge the public perception of a planned timber sale at a Fremont County conservation area. Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison tells KMA News a public meeting will be at the Riverton Community Building on Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss a planned timber sale at Lake Shawtee Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Randolph. Dollison says DNR officials will provide the details of the harvest, discuss the habitat-related motives, and answer any questions or take comments from the public. Dollison says plans call for the sale to include the trees along Honey Creek and other draws in the area. He says the conservation area is one of the best for preserving grassland wildlife, but the large trees can be detrimental -- particularly for ring-neck pheasants and northern bobwhite quail, both of which are common to the area.
(Corning) -- The 2022 Adams County Fair is underway in Corning. Activities kicked off Friday with the Halter and Showmanship portion of the 4-H horse show at 10 a.m. Other festivities planned for the day include the shooting sports exhibitions at 3 p.m., the Adams County Fair Queen and Mr. and Mrs. Little coronations at 5:30 p.m., and to wrap up the night is Logan Mize with special guests Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
(Council Bluffs) The City of Council Bluffs will resurface the northbound lanes of Madison Avenue next week. Work will begin Monday morning, July 11, and continue through Friday, July 15, weather permitting. The northbound lanes of Madison Avenue will be closed between Rue Street and Woodbury Avenue. The ramp to...
(Taylor Co., IA) -- A beach in southwest Iowa is closed as state health leaders say a dangerous amoeba may be present in the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a person from Missouri who recently swam at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain eating bacteria. Naegleria fowleri is known to cause a brain infection that destroys brain tissue and can lead to death within about one to 12 days. The beach will remain closed while the water is being tested by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
(Nebraska City) -- With renovation of Nebraska City's venerable Veterans Memorial Building nearing completion, attention now turns to the facility's management. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a lease agreement with the Veterans Memorial Building Project's Board of Directors to oversee the building's operations. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the agreement with the project's all-volunteer board was necessary as the facility shifts from a refurbishment to a management phase.
(Atlantic) Commutes to and from Atlantic will soon get back to normal. Brian Smith, Resident Construction Engineer from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Office, tells KSOM/KS95 News both bridges, Highway 83 or (2nd Street), and Highway 6 near Lewis, will open up sometime today. The 2nd Street project...
(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
(Rock Port) -- A truck driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 5 miles north of Rock Port shortly before 11 p.m. Authorities say a 2004 Peterbilt semi driven by 49-year-old Charles E. Janzen of Hampton, Nebraska was southbound on I-29 when the driver reportedly fell asleep. The semi traveled off the west side of the interstate and went airborne before striking the ground. The vehicle came to rest off the west side of the roadway on its wheels facing south.
(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between June 20 and July 6. Jordin Annmarie Anderson, 23, of La Vista, Nebraska, was arrested July 6th after Deputies assisted ABLE 1 in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-29 eastbound. Anderson was charged with Theft 2nd – Possession of Stolen Property.
Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
(Tabor) -- Parts of Fremont County were among those losing electricity following a strong line of storms crisscrossing Iowa. MidAmerican Energy customers in Tabor were impacted by the storm activity originating in South Dakota, and moving northwest to southeast across the state Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News power outages were reported in Tabor at around 2:30 a.m.
The Iowa State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the 52 mile-marker of Interstate 80 in Cass County on Thursday morning. An Acura sedan and a Chevy pickup both ended up clear down in the southbound ditch following the accident. Both drivers were taken to Cass Health by Cass EMS. No further details are known at this time.
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with fraudulent practices after she presented an officer with altered insurance documents during a traffic stop, according to court documents. Forty-four-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah, of Redding, is charged with one count of fraudulent practices, a Class D felony, following an...
