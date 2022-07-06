ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

A Portion of 9th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud is Closed Effective Immediately

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says that a portion of 9th Avenue Southeast is closed...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Central Minnesota Builders Association Has Moved Its Offices

(KNSI) – The Central Minnesota Builders Association has opened up some new digs. CMBA has relocated from downtown to new offices at 2848 Second Street South in St. Cloud. According to a press release, the new location allows for increased visibility, a new meeting venue and better functionality for CMBA members. The new offices include a “Member’s Suite” where CMBA members can stop in, get work done, and meet with clients or potential clients during regular business hours.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Disaster declaration approved for Minnesota

(KEYC) - President Biden has declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather in May. Federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from May 8 to May 13. Counties eligible for...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud’s Barbie House Goes Viral

(KNSI) – As Aqua once sang, “Feel the glamor in pink.”. The residence at 630 Riverside Drive Southeast in St. Cloud is up for sale. You might know it better as The Barbie House and there is plenty of pink. From the living room to the kitchen, it’s mixed in with retro 1940s charm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Four Shot In Exchange of Gunfire in South St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Police in St. Cloud say a 15-year-old boy is among the four people shot during an exchange of gunfire after an argument on Wednesday evening. Officers say the other victims are between the ages of 19 and 21 years old. All four are reported to be in serious but stable condition.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Door Opened For Minnesota Veterans To Apply For Bonus Payment

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law consists of nearly 25-million dollars for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11th, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
103.7 THE LOON

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Joetown Rocks attracts big crowds

Little Jacob Schneider decides snoozing is much more important than music during the July 3 annual Joetown Rocks concert in St. Joseph. Held by his grandmother, Barb Lyndgaard of Avon, Jacob is the son of Kris and Dani Schneider of St. Joseph. Von Pinnon has been publishing the St. Joseph...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
River Falls Journal

Power companies brace for rolling blackouts

If your home is powered by electricity in St. Croix County, you’re at risk for a rolling blackout right now, but Wisconsonites aren’t the only ones. “The fact is, we are facing the increased possibility of electrical power shortages this summer,” said Brian Zelenak, St. Croix Electric Cooperative president and CEO.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
kvsc.org

New Details on Shooting on St. Cloud’s South Side Wednesday Night

St. Cloud Police are releasing more details about a fight and shooting incident Wednesday night on the city’s south side. Witnesses told police there was a heated verbal argument and altercation between two groups around 5:45 p.m. in the alleyway in 1000 block between 5th and 6th Avenues south, near 11th Street. Shots were fired from multiple shooters at some point during the altercation, hitting four victims.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy