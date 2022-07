It's going to be another hot day, but thunderstorms won't be as likely as over the last few days. Dry air will continue to move in from the southwest. Enough moisture will linger across NE Utah for isolated showers & thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains. Brief heavy rain is possible, but gusty winds and lightning will likely be the primary impacts.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO