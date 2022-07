GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV)- For the love of horses! Children and adults alike love animals, especially horses. For children and adults with a physical disability, interactions with a horse can bring joy, relaxation and peace. Here in West Michigan there’s a unique opportunity at Karin’s Horse Connection where people of all abilities are welcome to ride, learn and fall in love with the horses. Karin’s Horse Connection provides equine-centered therapeutic programs open to people of all ages and abilities. Jordan had the chance to go to the stables to check it all out! Click the video player above to watch!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO