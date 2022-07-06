ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four guilty of murdering Anthony Sargeant in Birmingham

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour men have been convicted of the the murder of a much-loved father in a Birmingham drive-by shooting in 2018. Dad-of-eight Anthony Sargeant had been talking to a friend in the street when gunshots were fired at him from BMW and Mercedes cars in Rickman Drive at 21:40 BST on 25...

www.bbc.com

