Jacksonville, FL

City, community leaders planning heritage trail for Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LaVilla, a neighborhood in Downtown Jacksonville, is arguably one of the most historic areas in the city. More than a century ago, it’s where the Great Fire of 1901 was sparked. It’s just one of the interesting things about the area, and now, some...

www.news4jax.com

Jacksonville Daily Record

Capt. Sandy’s plans for LaVilla building tangled in history

Plans by reality TV show personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a century-old LaVilla building are on hold. Yawn bought the building at 618 W. Adams St. more than two years ago. The star of the Bravo reality TV series “Below Deck Mediterranean” intended to transform it into a restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville mayor’s budget to include upgrades to roads, parks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is learning more about how Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants to spend your tax dollars on various city projects next year. And it looks like the city has much more of that money available than in years past — in fact, about $100 million more because of increased property values.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Station at San Marco construction begins

Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Twelve free things to do in Jacksonville

State Road A1A between Amelia Island and the Mayport Ferry. For the nature lover and the adventurer in all of us, the Big and Little Talbot Island State Parks contain thousands of acres of coastal forests, dunes, and marshes. These parks, located only 20 miles east of Downtown Jacksonville in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, are two of the few undeveloped barrier islands in Northeast Florida, and home to a diverse variety of animals and trees. Formerly occupied by the Spicer plantation on the north end of the island and the Houston plantation at the south, Big Talbot Island features Blackrock Beach, easily one of Jacksonville’s best kept natural secrets. Blackrock is covered by dozens of bleached tree skeletons, a site you can’t see in many other places - only four percent of land in the entire world contains the unique geological soil formations found here. The Talbot Islands also feature five miles of beaches, nature trails, and waterways - the many tidal streams, rivers and marshes are great for fishing and kayaking. Picnic, restroom and camping facilities, tours and wildlife viewings are also available. For information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/littletalbotisland.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Luxury apartments planned in South Jacksonville

Aventon Companies announced this week that it is building a 360-unit luxury apartment project at 11849 Palm Bay Parkway in South Jacksonville between Wells Creek Parkway and Philips Highway. Fragpag Powers Bay LLC, part of Korn & Zehmer in Ponte Vedra Beach, sold 21 acres June 21 to BGA South...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#African American
Jacksonville Daily Record

Philadelphia company plans $101 million cold-storage project in North Jacksonville

BG Capital, a Philadelphia-based real estate investment and development company, intends to build an almost $101.2 million industrial cold-storage project near JaxPort in North Jacksonville. BGCap.com says the company will buy 20.5 acres at 8730 Somers Road to build the 272,400-square-foot facility called Jacksonville Cold Storage on its portfolio list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Break
Politics
wjct.org

Scarlett O’Hara’s in St. Augustine closes after losing lease

In the wake of the July Fourth holiday, customers of Scarlett O’Hara’s and the neighboring bar, Dos Gatos, learned that the St. Augustine establishments permanently closed Tuesday. Word spread quickly on social media including Facebook. Many posted the letter where owners cited rising costs, the lingering effects of...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed European Street restaurant contents headed to auction

Luman E. Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is scheduled to auction off equipment from the closed European Street restaurant at 5500 Beach Blvd. at 1:01 p.m. July 10. The restaurant, near Beach and University Boulevards, closed in April after 22 years of operation. The developer of Scrubbles car washes intends to buy the property and convert it into a car wash, according to a service availability request filed with city utility JEA.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Peach Cobbler Factory opening July 9

Peach Cobbler Factory scheduled its grand opening in Ortega Park for noon-8 p.m. July 9. The dessert restaurant, featuring cobblers, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls, will open at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. Its Facebook page is Peach Cobbler Factory Jacksonville, FL. Bitty & Beau’s lands permit in San Marco. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Permit issued to demolish River City Brewing Co.

The former River City Brewing Co. restaurant is coming down at 835 Museum Circle on the Downtown Southbank riverfront to make way for apartments. The city issued a permit July 1 for ELEV8 Demolition to take down the two-story building at a cost of $110,000. Jacksonville-based ELEV8 will demolish 22,148...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

