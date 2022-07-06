KHP sees spike in speeding over July 4th weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot on the CTA Red Line early Friday evening. The shooting happened onboard a Red Line train at the 69th Street stop.Police said the 21-year-old victim was was approached by an assailant who pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was struck on the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially reported in fair condition.A person of interest was transported to the area for questioning, police said.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported police were seen searching a nearby alley and building for the suspect before he was...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 53 MINUTES AGO