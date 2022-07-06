ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLennan County moves to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced the county has moved into a Medium COVID-19 Community Level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. The levels can be low, medium, or high – and are determined by looking at data which includes the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area, hospital beds being used, and hospital admissions.

A Medium Community Level means there is some impact on the healthcare system, and there are
more people with severe illnesses. McLennan County COVID-19 data can be viewed at www.covidwaco.com .

The CDC recommends the following for a Medium Community Level:

• If you are at high risk for severe illness or unvaccinated, wear a mask and take other
precautions
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
• Get tested if you have symptoms

The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages six months and older, and
COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages five years and older, if eligible. Ages 50 and over and some
immunocompromised people can receive a second booster dose.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has the COVID-19 vaccine available for ages six
months and older. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are
welcome. If you can’t leave your home, the Health District can visit you at home to administer the
COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, you can visit www.covidwaco.com .

