Philadelphia, PA

Commentary: Yo Mayor Kenney! Time to resign

By Chris Freind
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I’ll be happy when I’m not here … when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”. Those were the words uttered by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney after yet another shooting. When asked if he was really looking forward to...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

 

Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Charter school reform long overdue

Funding for education is perennially the sticking point in state budget talks in Harrisburg as negotiations this year dragged on more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. As we noted in a recent editorial on the budget process, school funding is a dance every...
HARRISBURG, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Sanders appointed to Norristown’s planning commission

NORRISTOWN — A familiar face will return to the Municipality of Norristown after former Councilwoman Sonya Sanders was appointed Thursday to the Planning Commission. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council unanimously appointed Sanders during a special meeting Thursday evening. “I’m just excited. Looking forward to it,” Sanders told MediaNews...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority officially up and running

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is off and rolling. The authority, a joint effort by Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties formed to establish the groundwork for a proposed plan to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia, held its inaugural meeting Wednesday afternoon. The group’s first session featured...
READING, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown man sent to federal prison for gunpoint robbery at Philadelphia pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA — A Pottstown man faces nearly a decade in federal prison on charges he robbed a Philadelphia pharmacy at gunpoint and made off with several hundred dollars. Patrick Harrison, 39, exact address unavailable, was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week to 9 years in a federal penitentiary and 5 years of supervised release in connection with a November 2021 armed robbery of a Rite-Aid store located at 5040 City Ave. in West Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

One Montgomery Plaza contracts approved, amended by county commissioners

NORRISTOWN — Despite some opposition, more than $8.7 million in contracts related to “major construction projects” in Montgomery County were approved on Thursday. In a 2-1 roll call vote during Thursday’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting, Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh and Vice Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. outvoted Commissioner Joe Gale in a collection of contracts proposed on behalf of the Montgomery County Department of Assets and Infrastructure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

PennDOT to host job fairs in region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host job fairs at its maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to reach qualified candidates throughout the region to fill vacancies in all four counties. Those interested...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Person
Jim Kenney
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County extends Ida disaster declaration ahead of storm’s one-year mark

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County officials once again extended an emergency disaster declaration related to damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Thursday. First authorized in the days following the Sept. 1, 2021 storm, the order gave officials the opportunity to efficiently respond to the widespread destruction brought on by historic flooding and an EF-2 tornado.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

1K Montgomery County employees to receive ‘premium pay’ amid coronavirus pandemic

NORRISTOWN — Around 1,000 essential workers employed by Montgomery County will soon receive an increase in pay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson. Members of the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously approved the designation of “premium pay” on Thursday for employees “required to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Lower Merion to vacate old unused roadbed

LOWER MERION — Lower Merion officials are planning to vacate an old road in Gladwyne that was abandoned 60 years ago. Once vacated, the property will revert to the neighboring residential property owners. “The Board of Commissioners of the Township of Lower Merion, on its own motion, finds that...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Cheltenham man admits to role in gun-trafficking scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Cheltenham man has admitted to his role in a straw purchase scheme during which he purchased several handguns for others who were prohibited by law from possessing guns. Faatir Ali Al-Ahad, 25, of the 7300 block of Sycamore Avenue in the Elkins Park section of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
#Time#Gun Control#Legislature#Politics Local
Norristown Times Herald

Blobfest returns to Phoenixville; Reading’s bandshell concert series begins [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The 23rd annual Blobfest, a celebration of the 1958 American science-fiction horror film “The Blob,” returns this weekend to the Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, where scenes from the movie were filmed. Events kick off Friday night with a sold-out live stage show and reenactment of the famous run-out scene. The Blob Ball after-party begins at 9 p.m. and will feature live music and swing dancing. On Saturday, the Blobfest Street Fair will be held on Bridge Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a vendor fair, a costume contest, a facade decorating contest, a sci-fi and horror tattoo contest and a tin foil hat contest. Double-features of “The Blob” with “The War of the Worlds” and “When Worlds Collide” will be screened at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Blobfest 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., and the double-feature of “The Blob” and “Man From Planet X” will be screened starting at noon, with optional retro boxed lunches from Dixie Picnic. For more information and tickets, visit thecolonialtheatre.com/blobfest.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Healthy food at your fingertips this summer at Pottstown FARM market

This year at the Pottstown FARM market you can find over 30 vendors, making it the year that marks the most vendors that have participated since the first market was held in 2016. “We are growing and we are gaining three more vendors in July that will be full-time vendors,”...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Maennor-Chor to hold 10th annual Thomas Barone Memorial Car Show

CARS – TRUCKS – MOTORCYCLES – All makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome, from Project Cars to Show Cars. Registration begins at 9 a.m, pre-registration is $15, day of show is $20. Event is free to the public. “Goody Bags’ will be given to those who pre-register. Burnouts are not permitted.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

DCP Theatre stages ‘Bedtime Stories’

SALFORD TOWNSHIP — DCP Theatre presents a family theatre production of “Bedtime Stories (As Told by our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up),” by Ed Monk, 8 p.m. Fridays, July 15 and 22 and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, July 16 and 23 and Sunday, July 17. “Bedtime...
TELFORD, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Get back to nature at Elmwood Park Zoo

NORRISTOWN — This July, educators at Elmwood Park Zoo are opening the doors to families who want to get an up-close look at the wonderful world of nature. For the month of July EPZ will be hosting Eco-Family Programs, which will feature fun, hands-on activities, these programs offer individuals and families a more intensive look at various aspects of the natural world.
NORRISTOWN, PA

