ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fourth of July fireworks return to Inner Harbor after 2-year absence

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in three years the annual 4th of July fireworks show...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Groundbreaking for Hope Village community in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Heart's Place Services is making affordable homeownership a reality for families who have been displaced or experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit organization will break ground on the building of a new community, Hope Village right here in Baltimore. Chris and Pam Wilson with Heart's Place Services shares...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former BPD leader named new deputy mayor for public safety

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Barksdale as the city's next deputy mayor for public safety. The mayor said Barksdale brings a wealth of crime-fighting experience and sense of urgency to the job. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for...
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’s 7 possible alternatives for Baltimore’s canceled Red Line

For a project that never actually broke ground, the Baltimore Red Line has had a rather busy afterlife. In the seven years since its abrupt cancellation by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the 14-mile proposed east-west rail link between Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Southeast Baltimore and the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicaid Services in the western Baltimore County suburb of Woodlawn has sparked a federal Title VI investigation into its demise, served as a flashpoint for multiple election cycles and inspired both state and federal legislation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

10 elected officials of Baltimore endorse challenger to longtime sheriff

Sam Cogen, who is challenging longtime incumbent Baltimore City Sheriff John Anderson, received several endorsements Wednesday from elected officials. Anderson has been the city's sheriff since 1989. But a number of city leaders said it's time for him to go, throwing their support behind his opponent. Baltimore City Comptroller Bill...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Fourth Of July#Back For The First Time#4th Of July#Inner Harbor
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police release new redistricting map, reuniting 18 communities

A newly drawn redistricting map for the Baltimore Police Department reunites 18 neighborhoods that were previously divided by district lines. | LINK: BPD redistricting website | See larger draft map here. This is the second phase of a plan announced earlier this year to modernize the department by, in part,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Former Crownsville Hospital Site Sold to Anne Arundel County for One Dollar

It’s been a plan of County Executive Stueart Pittman to get the Crownsville Hospital site, all 460 acres of it, from the state to turn the place for healing, converting some buildings into community spaces, while transforming most of the land into a sort of park. Yesterday the state’s Board of Public Works approved the sale of that parcel of land, which is smack in the middle of Anne Arundel, to the county for $1.00.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands. Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9. There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.
ARBUTUS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police increase patrols after squeegee worker shoots driver armed with bat

Baltimore police are still searching for the suspect involved in Thursday's fatal shooting which happened between a driver armed with a bat and a squeegee worker. Police said they are enhancing patrols and increasing their presence at the locations where squeegee workers operate, and Mayor Brandon Scott is talking about opportunities to get squeegee workers off the streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Second sinkhole in a week shuts down North Wolfe Street

A second sinkhole has shut down another roadway in the city. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said North Wolfe Street is now closed between North Avenue and East Lafayette Avenue. This comes as emergency crews work to clean up along North Avenue in East Baltimore after the first reported...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy