Southfield, MI

Woman allegedly hit landscaper with her car on purpose after discussing cost of job

By Matt Durr
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, MI -- A 50-year-old Dearborn woman is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder after she allegedly hit a landscaper with her car Tuesday on purpose. According to...

fox2detroit.com

Warren man's mistake buying SUV ended up costing him when it was stolen

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged after walking on I-75 in Troy with an empty drum over her head

A woman who was arrested Sunday after walking on Interstate 75 in Troy while carrying an empty 55-gallon drum over her head has been charged, Michigan State Police said. Ellen Baracy, 33, of Grosse Pointe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest and cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway, a civil infraction, in 52-4 District Court in Troy, according to court records.
TROY, MI
The Flint Journal

Birch Run man arrested in connection with Flint homicide after fleeing police

FLINT, MI – A man wanted in connection with a Flint homicide from 2020 was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers in Otisville Tuesday, July 5. Harold Teed of Birch Run was driving a 2006 silver Dodge pickup truck when troopers attempted to pull him over, according to an MSP news release issued Friday, July 8. Teed fled a short distance and then jumped from the pickup while it was still moving.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Service set for 'awesome kid' who died after falling in lake at Camp Dearborn

Services are planned for a 10-year-old who died Wednesday at an Oakland County recreational site. A GoFundMe campaign launched Thursday identified the victim as Carson Dunn. "Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Carson would agree he was an awesome kid who was full of love for God, his family and his friends," the website said.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Witness killed, 2 injured in hit-and-run crash turned shooting

DETROIT – A witness was fatally shot after trying to convince people to stay at the scene of a 3-vehicle car crash Tuesday in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. A stolen black Dodge Challenger ran a red light and struck a white Dodge Journey on Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit, police said. The Lincoln SUV was also involved in the crash. The occupants of the Challenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

