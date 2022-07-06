ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford Humane Society has pair of dogs hoping to get adopted together

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining us now with a pet looking for a new home is...

My 1053 WJLT

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
ohmymag.co.uk

These funky dog names helped shelters get their dogs adopted

Millions of dogs are taken by rescue shelters every year and it’s significantly harder to place them in a happy home. Even their cuteness is sometimes not enough to convince people to adopt them, so the rescue shelters get stuck in a stalemate. However, these rescue shelters found a very creative way to get their dogs adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Vet's Office Shows the Reality of How Bad Table Scraps Are for Dogs

If your dog begs for people food, you are certainly not alone. Many pups get a regular taste of table scraps or leftovers, but few pet parents know what exactly this does to their body. Of course, the best way to make any dietary or health-related decisions for your dog...
PETS
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Dogs On Duty: Dog Saves Her Human From Charging Bear

An intrepid dog saved the life of a man named Billy Green in Haw Creek, North Carolina when a black bear charged and attacked him. Green was out walking his two dogs at around 7 a.m. when the black bear approached his porch. Despite yelling at the black bear to ward it off, the animal […] The post Dogs On Duty: Dog Saves Her Human From Charging Bear appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS

