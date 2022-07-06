ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Bam Margera Falls Off The Wagon After Bailing On Rehab Again, Seen Partying & Losing Consciousness: Report

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Bam Margera has seemingly fallen off the wagon after escaping his rehab center for the second time, one year after completing his 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.

A video of the Jackass star shows him partying with a group of men while authorities and his family were desperately looking for him after he fled from the rehab center for a second time within two weeks.

After banishing from his Florida rehab center on Saturday, June 25, TMZ reported he met up with some people at a sports bar in Pompano Beach. Margera had a couple of alcoholic drinks and then asked one of the people he was partying with to take him to the hospital for his injured wrist, according to the unknown person.

OK! reported in May that Margera broke his wrist and dislocated his elbow in a skateboarding accident but refused to take pain medication at the time because he was in addiction recovery.

The person with Margera at the bar reportedly drove him to the hospital and took a photo of the stunt performer in the hospital bed, a request made by Margera. The troubled star later left the hospital and went to a strip club in Pompano Beach. Despite showing up to the adult club, he went around telling the dancers to stay away from him because he loves his wife, Nicole Boyd, and kid, Phoenix Wolf.

After the strip club, Margera reportedly went to a friend's house, where he appeared to lose consciousness at one point before coming back around, as seen in the video obtained by the outlet. Margera was picked up by another friend hours later.

The 42-year-old was found two days after he escaped the rehab center for the second time, as reported by OK!. Police located the father-of-one at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., and were joined by a crisis intervention team consisting of his mom and dad, who held the intervention on the spot with other family members calling in to speak with Margera.

It’s unclear if Boyd took part in the intervention; however, when he was found, Margera requested to see the couple's 4-year-old son. The MTV star was told he needed to go back to treatment if he wanted to see his son, and according to his camp, Margera “voluntarily agreed” to check in to a new center.

Margera bolted from the center the second time around because he was worried he would never see his son again. Despite seemingly being back at a rehab center, Margera claimed he has heard no word from Boyd nor their son and hired a family lawyer to help him see Phoenix.

Comments / 167

Amanda Smith
2d ago

He gave up on life. He doesn't want to be here anymore. There's not much more his family can do but have a plan in place for his funeral. That is the only outcome right now. He is broken and lost.

Reply(10)
99
DIVIDED WE FALL
2d ago

all that money and he still can't find happiness other than in a bottle dude had lost everything and still can't find his way , very sad , money really isn't everything

Reply(1)
48
shinebox
2d ago

I love how he claims to love his son and wife . Selfish entitled little boy only cares about a double vodka . He’ll never hit a bottom with money to spend .

Reply(4)
44
 

