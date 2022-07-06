ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're FedEx drivers – why we skip your home & more company secrets

By Carly Stern
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
IN the age of online shopping, most of us know the frustration of coming home to no package on a day we know it's supposed to be delivered.

Several FedEx drivers have been spilling secrets of the job, and one is why they might choose to skip your house on their route.

Several FedEx drivers have been spilling secrets of the job, and one is why they might choose to skip your house on their route Credit: Getty
If you get a notice about a failed delivery, don't ignore it – you get three chances before they send it back Credit: Getty

It's understood that if your package requires a signature and you're not home to sign for it, you're not getting it.

But what about when there's no signature required and you still come home to one of those "sorry we missed you" notices on your door?

John, a New York FedEx driver, told Reader's Digest that if a neighborhood feels dicey, your delivery guy might simply decide not to leave your stuff outside.

The move is likely to cut down on aggravated calls from customers complaining that their supposedly-delivered packages aren't there.

And if a signature is required and you miss it, don't ignore the notices they leave behind.

“FedEx will attempt to deliver your package three times if a signature is required,” John added.

“After the third attempt, they call you to come pick it up. If they don’t have a number on file, they will contact the shipper or send it back to them.”

It can also be aggravating to get your stuff in bad shape, with a box that's clearly been mishandled – but most drivers do want to handle with care, and FedEx makes it worth their while.

"If a driver does throw packages [or] break stuff, he'll be cut very quickly,” James, a FedEx driver from Washington, told Mental Floss.

“My contractor has a bonus every month. It’s like $50 to $100 for doing good. It’s an equation [based] on how many misdeliveries and late pickups I have. If I come clean with nothing wrong for the month, I get the full bonus.”

On that note, FedEx has both employees and contractors, meaning some delivery routes might be managed by people who don't actually work for FedEx.

“Most of the routes for Ground are contracted out to save money,” explained Ian, a former driver in Ohio.

“People can purchase the routes [from FedEx] and then hire their own drivers," he explained, adding that that's why sometimes Ground drivers can't pick up Express packages, and vice-versa.

No matter who is delivering, though, FedEx employees can often tell what you're shipping – especially if it's drugs.

“People will wrap packages of weed in tons of duct tape or use some kind of fragrance to mask the smell,” said Tony, a driver in Georgia. “It’s all a giveaway."

Comments

Roger Spellman Sr
2d ago

They have left my packages by the road leaning against the mailbox post, abandoned house at a neighbor, found it 4 days later, and in the middle of another neighbor gravel driveway. recently I picked up a neighbor package on the ground at mailbox and took it to them.

Reply(5)
13
Michael Brininstool
1d ago

I have video of FedEx driving by my house and not even slowing down, yet the package was marked as delivered. I work from home and they did not even try to deliver the letter.

Reply(2)
13
Ralph Lindsey
1d ago

If a company uses FedEx to deliver, its about a 20/80 chance I might get it. I therefore DO NOT DO BUSINESS with those companies that use FedEx. They must be one of the most mismanaged companies in America.

Reply
6
