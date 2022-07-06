ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank robbery suspect in custody: Pensacola Police

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The man who suspected of robbing a bank in Pensacola on Tuesday was taken into custody in the early morning hours of July 6.

Robert Gentry Rhodes, 57, was arrested just after 3 a.m. by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen vehicle was also taken as part of the investigation, according to officials.

Deputies said Rhodes went into Truist Bank on Creighton Road and handed the teller a note demanding money. He then allegedly told the teller if she didn’t hurry up he would “kill everybody in the bank.”

Deputies said Rhodes fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a stolen vehicle. Rhodes has previously been charged with crimes including felony assault and felony robbery.

