MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The start of the weekend brings two hazards: Dangerous heat & a Severe threat. Highs will remain above the average for Saturday as they reach the mid-upper 90s. It’ll also remain very muggy with dew points in the mid-upper 70s. The heat and humidity combined will lead to another day of heat index values reaching over 105 degrees as we start the weekend. Unfortunately, most heat indices will actually reach up to near 110 degrees as most of our area is under a Heat Advisory. However, there’s also a portion of our area that will have to endure heat index values over 110 degrees which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. It’s important that you continue to follow heat safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO