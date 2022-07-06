Milwaukee police: Robbery leads to shooting of 56-year-old man; 37-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself. Raheem Moore was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while the 28-year-old Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping. Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.

