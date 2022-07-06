Milwaukee police: Robbery leads to shooting of 56-year-old man; 37-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 14th and Clarke Streets. The...cbs58.com
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 14th and Clarke Streets. The...cbs58.com
when people do that they definitely should go to prison but their bank accounts should be emptied and given to the family and that person when he gets out of prison should have to start life all over again then he would honestly know how it feels when somebody steals from you what a Jag bag
Comments / 1