Colchester, VT

Boaters not deterred by high gas prices

By Anna Dean
 2 days ago

While drivers have seen the national average gas price dip under $5.00 a gallon, fuel dock prices remain higher than ever.

Yet local marinas say that boaters have not been deterred from enjoying the beauty of Lake Champlain and that businesses are actually thriving.

A couple of marinas in Colchester have seen business booming recently. The Champlain Marina in Colchester has seen an increase in demand for its services, ranging from boat slips, winter storage, and fuel docks. Employees say that boaters are still going out on the lake, but mostly on shorter trips than in previous years.

Bay Harbor Marina in Malletts Bay has also not seen any decrease in boaters and states that the demand for dock space is at an all-time high and their gas sales have remained steady since last summer.

Marinas located in the Champlain Islands are seeing similar trends. Ladds Landing Marina has seen a lot of business and is usually fully booked on weekends and days with good weather. With the borders open, they’ve noticed an increase in Canadians using their fuel docks and are happy to welcome Canadian residents back to Grand Isle.

North Hero Marina has also benefitted from the borders reopening; 85% of boats docked at the marina belong to Canadians.

Lakeside restaurants also have not noticed any major change in business. People dock their boats and visit the Island Tiki Bar , where customers can enjoy a drink and meal alongside Lake Champlain. Business for the bar is doing better than ever and a couple of hundred people visit during the warm summer days.

The docks designated to boat traffic at the Steamship Pier Bar & Grill in North Hero, Vermont are still being fully utilized. Manager Colleen Vinton says business has been steady, and there has been an increase in Canadian residents coming to enjoy the lobster rolls, bar and barbeque food since the border has reopened.

Both United States and Canadian residents are still enjoying the full beauty of Lake Champlain, as boaters have resumed crossing the country borders on the water. People are able to enter the United States and also Canada with the marine port of entry , but there still are requirements such as the ArriveCAN .

The Canada Border Services Agency website has all the reporting obligations to follow if planning on entering or exiting the country.

