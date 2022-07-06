ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

University of Charleston launches EMS leadership program

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVfPD_0gWRaGFi00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston is helping Emergency Management Services professionals enhance their skills to continue being leaders in their communities.

The university has launched a leadership certificate program for West Virginia EMS professionals. According to UC officials, the program is part of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Emergency Management Services Initiative, also called the ” EMS WV: Answer the Call Program,” and was created to help enhance first responders’ leadership skills.

UC officials say the current session of the 21-week program is currently underway, but they do plan to continue the program with future sessions.

Bluefield State finally becomes a University

According to the university, those participating will complete five seven-week courses in a time span of 21 weeks. Completing the program will earn the participants an EMS Leadership Certificate as well as 15 college credits to apply toward a leadership degree program, UC says.

“This is the perfect opportunity to leverage UC’s deep expertise in leadership training to address the critical need for professional growth of the state’s first responders, on whom all of us rely every day,” said UC President Marty Roth. “We are honored to partner with the state on this initiative.”

University officials say the program content is tailored with a flexible delivery for first responders and to meet the needs of working adults. The university organizes the participants into regional cohorts to engage online with experienced faculty from the industry.

WV WIC teams up with Imagination Library for childhood literacy

According to UC officials, the “EMS WV: Answer the Call Program” that UC’s program is a part of was designed to help attract, develop skills for and retain emergency medical service professionals to enhance the quality of emergency services in the state. The program is backed by funds from the CARES Act.

“We are excited to offer such a robust training program to EMS professionals at no cost to them individually or to their community offices,” shared Dr. Cynthia Persily, Vice Chancellor of Health Science for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. “The state is fortunate to have these resources available and to have such a valuable education partner in the University of Charleston.”

UC has multiple leadership programs for associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees with more than 1,500 working adults currently enrolled. Some of the university’s partners in the program include Toyota Manufacturing, the U.S. Navy Seals, the U.S. Army Rangers, the WV Department of Transportation and the West Virginia National Guard, as well as other national organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
marshall.edu

First fellow named in new West Virginia National Guard program

Marshall University welcomes Jaylan L. Mobley (pictured) of the West Virginia National Guard to serve as the university’s first West Virginia National Guard fellow. The fellowship was outlined in the university’s recent memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia National Guard and provides a fellow to work full-time in the Institute for Cyber Security (ICS).
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Lawsuits Involving Carbide And The Hope Scholarship This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVU offers free continuing education course for Mingo Co. nurses

Mingo County, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia University (WVU) School of Nursing is offering a free continuing education opportunity to Mingo County nurses. The Faith Community Nursing program through the WVU School of Nursing focuses on promoting holistic health, intentionally caring for the spirit, and preventing or minimizing illnesses in faith communities. The course […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVDEP: No elevated EtO emissions or increased related cancer risks in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) provided an update on Ethylene Oxide (EtO) concerns in Kanawha County. The WVDEP completed the last round of its four-part air sampling in South Charleston and Institute. Multiple sampling rounds were conducted since concentrations are influenced by factors like wind, weather and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#U S Navy Seals#College#Ems#Uc#The Ems Wv#The Call Program
WSAZ

Threat temporarily closes community college

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s (BVCTC) campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery were evacuated and closed Tuesday after a bomb threat, school officials said. They said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A building on the South Charleston campus was cleared...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Lootpress

WVDNR Files Legislative Rules For Review, Seeks Public Comments

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Proposed legislative rule changes filed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are open for public comment until July 28. Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposed legislative rules must submit their comments by July 28 via email to DNRComments@wv.gov or via mail to this address:
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Schools’ summer academy ends with 2,500 students completing work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools officials are calling this year’s summer academy a success after 2,500 students completed courses during the multi-week session. The school system offered the academy as a free resource to all students with a focus on addressing learning gaps between peers. The program also included activities like field trips to Kanawha State Forest and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Attorney for Huntington, Cabell County: Appeal of judgment a possibility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An attorney representing the city of Huntington and Cabell County in their trial against three drug wholesalers said the legal team is reviewing the possibility of challenging a recent decision against the municipalities. U.S. District Judge David Faber on Monday issued a judgment siding with AmerisourceBergen...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders react to opioid verdict

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

No charges filed for now in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No charges have been filed in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Charleston. According to Charleston police, Anthony Crowder, 45, of Charleston, was shot in the stomach by a man at the North Charleston softball fields at just before 3 a.m.. Police said they learned...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy