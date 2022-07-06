ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin opens up about contract negotiations

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin came to terms on a massive extension last week. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally reached an agreement on a contract extension last week. On Wednesday morning, the former third-round pick addressed the media to discuss the new deal.

"I felt confident, honestly," McLaurin said. "Talking to my agent, to the conversations I’ve had with coach Rivera. It was very evident that they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here.

"Obviously, this is a business. I’ve understood that since I got here. And that’s the tough part about it sometimes, is when now the business gets in the way of certain things. But at the end of the day, we got a deal done that worked for both sides. And I’m happy for the other guys in my peer group that are able to get what they deserve as well. But it was just about trying to come to an agreement that was best for myself and this organization. And I felt like we did that. So I’m just really excited about what’s to come."

McLaurin is coming off of his second straight season of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He ended the 2021 campaign with 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

The 26-year-old McLaurin skipped out on Washington's mandatory minicamp in early June due to the contract dispute. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera however, said that negotiations were "headed in the right direction."

"I feel like to coach Rivera’s credit and the staff here that we have a really unselfish group of guys in that locker room. We have a lot of guys who are competitive and hungry. And they want to see Washington be back on top," McLaurin said.

"We all know where we want to head to. And I think we’re all on the same page with that. But we also understand that it’s going to take the work and dedication from everybody involved to get there."I want to be a part of that. It’s a place where I was drafted to. A place where the fans show me so much love and appreciation and are so passionate about just this fan base and this organization and the history of it -- something I wanted to be a part of, especially with where we’re at now and where I feel like we’re heading."

McLaurin has registered 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in his career.

