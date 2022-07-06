ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2OrI_0gWRZ5aV00

Exactly when do your kids become curious about smoking or alcohol? Earlier than you think, new research shows.

Children as young as 9 and 10 start to wonder about tobacco, booze and even marijuana, and many may have easy access to these substances at home, mostly because their parents have not forbidden their use yet.

Broken down further, about one in 10 of the nearly 12,000 preteen children in the study said they're curious about using alcohol or tobacco products, while one in 50 expressed curiosity about using marijuana.

Up to 3% of the 9- and 10-year-olds surveyed said they have a friend who already uses one of these substances. Those who did have such a friend were more likely to be curious about trying the substances themselves.

The researchers from the University of Michigan are part of a national team studying thousands of children and parents over many years through a national project called the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study.

These new findings are some of the first-ever about substance use curiosity and access in this age group, the research team said.

In a survey of the parents of these children, up to 35% said their kids may have easy access to alcohol at home, while about 7% said their kids have easy access to tobacco and 3% to marijuana.

About 25% of parents said they hadn't set rules for their kids yet about whether they're allowed to use these substances.

"We were very surprised by the percentage of parents -- more than 25% of the entire group -- who hadn't made any explicit rules about substance use for children this age. Compared to all other race/ethnicity groups, Black parents were the most likely to have made rules against substance use, suggesting this subgroup in particular may be using early protective strategies," said study author Meghan Martz. She is a research assistant professor specializing in the development of substance use disorders in the department of psychiatry at Michigan Medicine.

Further breaking down the issue by income, the researchers found that preteens whose parents made $100,000 or more per year were much more likely to be curious about alcohol. It was also more readily available at home. Preteens whose family income was $50,000 or less were slightly more likely to be curious about nicotine and marijuana, and it was more available at home. Kids in homes where these substances were available were also more likely to be curious about it.

Parents of children with a family history of problems with alcohol were much less likely to say that alcohol was easy to access in their home.

Future preventive messages and measures could be designed around this new information, Martz said. The survey may also help identify children who are most at-risk.

"The earlier in adolescence a child begins using these substances, the greater the potential impact on brain development and functioning," Martz said in a university news release. "Their household environments and messaging from parents can play a major role at this age, while the influence of peers will become more important over time."

The findings were published in the June issue of Drug & Alcohol Dependence Reports.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has data on teen substance use and risks.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
The Conversation U.S.

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS
verywellmind.com

What Does the Term 'Alcoholic' Mean?

While many people may use the term "alcoholic" to describe someone who has an alcohol addiction, the term is offensive and outdated. It's more appropriate to say "a person with alcohol use disorder" or "substance use disorder." Following a description of the term "alcoholic," this article will use the more appropriate terminology.
DRINKS
The Guardian

30-minute class can improve teenagers’ stress response, study finds

Stress in teenagers can be reduced by a single 30-minute online training session aimed at encouraging a growth mindset and seeing the body’s reaction to stress as a positive, according to scientists. A study involving more than 4,000 secondary school pupils and university undergraduates suggests the intervention could be...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Tobacco Products#Adolescence#Nicotine
Daily Mail

Autism among American children and teens surged 50% in three years from 2017, with one in 30 kids diagnosed with the disorder by 2020, study finds

The number of children in the United States being diagnosed with autism has rocketed in recent years, a new study finds. Researchers Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, in China, found that 3.49 percent of U.S. children and adolescents - or around one-in-every-30 - had autism in 2020. This is a sharp 52...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

How Childhood Shame Can Affect Our Adult Relationships

Shame may originate in childhood from witnessing domestic abuse, being bullied or rejected by peers, or childhood neglect or abuse. In a person's adult life, shame can manifest as feelings of emptiness or narcissistic adaptations. Narcissistic romantic relationships can negatively reinforce our feelings of internalized shame. There are key differences...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol: 'I Was in a Cycle of Self-Destruction'

For the first time, Hayden Panettiere is opening up about a secret addiction to opioids and alcohol that nearly cost her career — and her life. "I was on top of the world and I ruined it," the former Nashville star, 32, says in the new issue of PEOPLE. She spent years battling her addiction, as well as a devastating bout with postpartum depression. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

ICYMI: There's No Proof Smoking Weed Occasionally Is Harmful: NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Agrees

This article was originally published in December 2021. Director of National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow recently discussed the benefits and harms of cannabis consumption in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, wherein she acknowledged that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Can Your ADHD Get Worse as You Age?

ADHD is a developmental disorder that’s typically diagnosed during childhood. While the symptoms of ADHD may change with age, this condition often persists into adulthood. Rather than intensifying with age, ADHD tends to improve, especially with ongoing treatment and management. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Avoidant Personality Disorder vs. Social Anxiety: What’s the Difference?

From the outside, social anxiety and avoidant personality disorder can look alike. But these conditions are distinct and often have different roots. Ever been craving connection but you can’t bring yourself to go to a party where you barely know anyone? Social situations can be uncomfortable for anyone. But for some, it can be such a difficult situation that most invitations are met with a firm “no.”
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors

Poor mental and physical health among older adults can sometimes trace back to childhood abuse, a Canadian study suggests. The study, published online Thursday in the journal Aging and Health Research, found that people who were physically abused during childhood were twice as likely to experience anxiety and depression later in life. They were also significantly more likely to develop physical illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis and heart disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Noradrenergic drugs for ADHD may help treat Alzheimer's

Could ADHD drugs also treat degenerative brain disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease?. British researchers say there is good evidence that some medications used for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) -- known as noradrenergic drugs -- might also help treat key aspects of Alzheimer's. "Repurposing of established noradrenergic drugs is most likely to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain

For women who can't get pregnant because they don't have a uterus or the one they have no longer works properly, uterine transplants can indeed help these women become mothers, new research shows. Of 33 women who received a uterus transplant in the United States between 2016 and 2021, 19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

Adult television characters raise awareness of autism

Dr. Shaun Murphy, the lead character in "The Good Doctor," is a brilliant medical mind who also happens to have autism. He's not the only television character you may know and love who navigates the challenges of autism as adults, and new research suggests you will be seeing even more of what life is like for adults who are on the spectrum. Some are not even actors: Netflix has a new hit reality show called "Love on the Spectrum," which follows adults with autism as they try to find romance.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose

Vitamin D supplements are often touted for their health benefits, from boosting the immune system to guarding against cancer. But as one British man found out, it is possible to get too much of a good thing. Vitamin D overdosing -- clinically called hypervitaminosis D -- is linked to a...
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

Let's Talk About Nicotine

The decision by the FDA to require lower nicotine levels in cigarettes is predicated on the idea that by lowering the dose sufficiently, a non-addictive cigarette could be created. What scientific evidence do we have on what that nicotine dosage might be? To find an answer, I looked at a nicotine review from 2012. Here is what I found.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy