Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games.

The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.

The woman said she attempted to cash the ticket in at a local store, but the clerk scanned the ticket and informed her that she was mistaken -- the prize was actually $30,000.

"Are you kidding me?" the winner recalled shouting at the time.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Wawa store on North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.

The winner said her prize money will go toward some home improvement projects.