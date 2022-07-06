ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCIhu_0gWRZ13b00

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games.

The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.

The woman said she attempted to cash the ticket in at a local store, but the clerk scanned the ticket and informed her that she was mistaken -- the prize was actually $30,000.

"Are you kidding me?" the winner recalled shouting at the time.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Wawa store on North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.

The winner said her prize money will go toward some home improvement projects.

Comments / 13

Chala M. Brooks
2d ago

Congratulations!👏🎉👏🎉 Good to see someone from Aberdeen win. Wish is me 😂😂 because I play some as well but hey I'm always super happy for everyone and love these stories. My big day is coming and my jackpot is just adding up I always say.😜😏

Reply
11
Ladyd Jones
2d ago

i can't wait until my day comes 🤞 just need to be bless with enough to get a truck that wan break down every other month i be happy CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYBODY WHO EVER WINS 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply
7
Mary Dixon
2d ago

Congratulations don't forget your friend who gave you the tickets and thank God for sending her your way.

Reply
10
 

