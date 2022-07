Buncombe County has announced that the inquiry process is now open for the 2022 Homeowner Grant Program. This program is in its second year, and qualified homeowners will have an opportunity to receive financial assistance for housing-related costs. The program website is now accepting inquiries for support, or homeowners can call (828) 250-5500. You must call or submit an inquiry to determine eligibility.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO