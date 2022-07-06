Two moose relocated after wandering into city

July 6 (UPI) -- Police in Canada said two moose that wandered into the city of Saskatoon were captured and relocated to a more suitable area.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the two moose were spotted Tuesday morning in the Taylor Street and Ewert Avenue area.

Residents captured video showing one of the animals wandering around the yard of a residence.

Police said the two moose were captured before 10 a.m. and relocated outside the city by the Ministry of Environment.