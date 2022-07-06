ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two moose relocated after wandering into city

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 6 (UPI) -- Police in Canada said two moose that wandered into the city of Saskatoon were captured and relocated to a more suitable area.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the two moose were spotted Tuesday morning in the Taylor Street and Ewert Avenue area.

Residents captured video showing one of the animals wandering around the yard of a residence.

Police said the two moose were captured before 10 a.m. and relocated outside the city by the Ministry of Environment.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

