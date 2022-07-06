ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum just finished its second-to-last major ‘merge’ test, and the main upgrade could be just months away

By Taylor Locke
 2 days ago
Illustration by Fortune

A major Ethereum public test network just transitioned to proof of stake, marking the second-to-last test before the main network switches to a new model of validating transactions.

Sepolia, the second of three Ethereum public test networks, transitioned on Wednesday morning. Ethereum developers noted a minor block producer problem on a group call, but otherwise say the test seemed fine. However, Ethereum developers emphasize that they will not truly know what went right or wrong for several hours.

There is one more “giant test” after this one on the Goerli network, an Ethereum community consultant who works under the name Superphiz said on the call. “Timing of that will depend on reviews of the Sepolia merge.”

The merge on Mainnet, or the primary Ethereum blockchain, will shift Ethereum’s consensus mechanism, which is used to confirm the validity of transactions on a blockchain, from proof of work to proof of stake.

Proof of work involves crypto miners racing to complete complex puzzles to validate transactions, a process that requires a lot of computer power and energy. Proof of stake, by contrast, is a validation system that relies on a network of participants who are willing to pledge—or “stake”—a portion of Ethereum tokens.

A successful shift to proof of stake will dramatically decrease the amount of energy used on Ethereum, and could prove transformative for what’s arguably the most widely used blockchain.

Billions of dollars have already been deposited on Ethereum’s proof-of-stake chain, and smaller tests like Sepolia’s transition are critical to the eventual final merge of the main Ethereum blockchain.

Though no timeline is certain, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin and other Ethereum developers previously predicted that the real merge would happen in August, or September or October at the latest.

“Once we see Goerli going through, going smoothly, we should expect Mainnet pretty soon [after],” Ethereum developer Marius van der Wijden said on the call.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don't miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don't miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station's gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don't miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
Fortune

Fortune

