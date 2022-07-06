ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did A Michigan Woman Have A 55-Gallon Drum On Her Head?

By Jojo Girard
 2 days ago
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head....

JP711
2d ago

BRAVO to the writer. You gave this story some dignity. and me laugh for the day. Best of luck to the woman. She does get the prize for thinking outside the barrel, or would that be inside. Hummmm......

